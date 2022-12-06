Indiana State men's basketball is 9-1 and off to their best start since the 1978-79 season. With each win attention is starting to grow for the Sycamores. Head coach Josh Schertz says there is always noise that comes with a season, but its the teams job to block it out and concentrate on what they can control. Which coach says is how they handle business on the court.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO