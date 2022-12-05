ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Kirstie Alley and John Travolta’s Relationship: Everything the ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costars Have Said About Each Other

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
A friendship for the ages. Kirstie Alley and John Travolta may have met on the set of their romantic comedy Look Who’s Talking — but the pair were so much more than costars.

“I almost ran off and married John,” Alley said during an August 2018 episode of Celebrity Big Brother U.K., revealing that her relationship with the Pulp Fiction star was more than just an on-screen romance . “I did love him. I still love him. If I hadn’t [have] been married, I would have gone and married him.”

The twosome met while filming the 1989 beloved film and returned for its subsequent sequel, Look Who’s Talking Too , one year later. The Drop Dead Gorgeous star shared that it wasn’t hard to fall in love with Travolta considering how many months they spent together.

“When you get on the road and you’re doing a movie, it’s very easy to fall in love with your leading man,” she gushed. “For a year, you’re around this person. … It’s just hard, I think.”

While Alley tied the knot with ex-husband Parker Stevenson in 1983 — with whom she shared son William and daughter Ellie — she confessed that she would have married Travolta if she hadn’t already been taken. (The New Jersey native, for his part, went on to wed Kelly Preston in 1991 and the couple welcomed three children, daughter Ella, and sons Benjamin and Jett, before her death in July 2020.)

“It would have been in an airplane,” she explained of her would-have-been wedding with Travolta while appearing on the U.K. reality series. “Because he has his own. And let me tell you girls, it doesn’t seem like it’s important that someone has a private jet, but it is. As you get older, you do not want to hang out in airports.”

Less than a year later, the Saturday Night Fever star echoed Alley’s sentiment on their close relationship. During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly , he called the Cheers alum his “ soulmate ” and “best girlfriend.”

When asked if he would be interested in returning for a Look Who’s Talking reboot, the Face/Off actor replied, “I would do anything with Kirstie. So let’s see what happens.”

Although the two never actually sparked a real-life romance, they remained close friends over the years, with the Oscar winner even guest starring on the Fat Actress alum's 2013 sitcom, Kirstie .

When Alley died in December 2022 following a short battle with cancer , Travolta was one of the first celebrities to react to her passing.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had ,” the Grease star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.” The actor also posted a clip of the pair’s iconic dance sequence their film to his Instagram Stories.

Keep scrolling for everything the life-long friends said about each other over the years:

