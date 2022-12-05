Here are the Shipping Deadlines for the 2022 Holiday Season

The holiday season is here, and with that comes getting those toys and gifts to family near and far.

The major shipping companies in the country have released their latest send-by dates so that your gift can be under the tree before Christmas Day.

If you’re sending gifts through USPS — here are the last days you can ship your gifts so they’ll reach their destination by December 25th.

USPS Retail Ground Service – Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service – Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service – Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service – Dec. 23

Via: Lore Schodts

If you’re sending something special via UPS , here are the latest dates that you can send those packages so they’ll be under the tree in time:

UPS Ground – Use their ground calculator . You select the weight of the package where you’re shipping from and to.

UPS 3 Day Select – Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air – Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air – Dec. 22

Via: Freestocks

Finally, if you’re going with FedEx for your packages this holiday season, here are the dates to send-by:

FedEx Ground Economy – Dec. 8

FedEx Ground – Dec. 14

FedEx Express – Options from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23