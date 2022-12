unsplash web image

I love Akron. I love the fresh air, the climate, the food, the people, etc. And I love my friends here. Nothing too bad has happened to me, I live in one of the safer areas.

But it may be because of my industry's development constraints that it is difficult for me to find a suitable and satisfying job here...

I guess sometimes I consider moving, but not seriously. Do you ever think about it?