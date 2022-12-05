ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Rumor: Braves decline $140 million Dansby Swanson counteroffer

The Winter Meetings began on Monday, and the Hot Stove is burning as rumors and deals flow. Two of the best pitchers in baseball — Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander — signed lucrative deals with new clubs, and there are more on the horizon. The Braves are preoccupied with the shortstop position as contract negotiations with Dansby Swanson’s representation continue. Atlanta reportedly offered Swanson around $100 million in the middle of the season, which the Georiga native declined.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed

Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
FanSided

Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion

While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
Yardbarker

Rangers Target to Join Giants

Mitch Haniger, who was reported to be a target of the Texas Rangers, has agreed to a contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal per the New York Post. The Giants have been in pursuit of prized free-agent slugger Aaron Judge,...
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Suddenly Losing Their Edge In The NL East

The New York Mets were leading the NL East last season for almost the first six months of the year. They had a lead as large as 10.5 games in June but squandered it away to the Atlanta Braves. But, the Mets are looking to be aggressive in free agency...
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings

Thirty-three mostly uneventful days have passed on the Major League Baseball calendar since Ryan Pressly induced a Nick Castellanos popup to end the 2022 World Series. But as the baseball world descended on San Diego for the winter meetings this week, the transactions arrived in a flurry. So let’s take stock of the first month of the offseason with a classic winners/losers setup—because even the MLB offseason, when clichéd hope springs eternal, can still deliver zero-sum verdicts.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Analyst Warns Of The Dangers Of Waiting Around

St. Louis Cardinals fans are riding high after the signing of former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. However, minutes before the deal, there was much anger within the fanbase after Jose Quintana, who had emerged as the team’s ace down the stretch, signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the New York Mets.
Yardbarker

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Signing Carlos Correa Not Being Pursued

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner in free agency thus far, but appear unlikely to make a splash at shortstop for a variety of reasons. Turner is no longer an option after signing an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia...
