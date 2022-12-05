ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

utrockets.com

RayJ Dennis Pours in Career-High 29 Points as Toledo Holds Off Canisius, 69-68

TOLEDO, Ohio – Junior RayJ Dennis scored a career-high 29 points, including the Rockets' final 16 points of the game, to help the Toledo men's basketball team pull out a 69-68 victory over Canisius in Savage Arena on Saturday afternoon. The victory kept the Rockets (7-3) unbeaten in four home contests this season.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Upends No. 14 Michigan in Statement Road Win, 71-68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Toledo women's basketball team (7-2) captured one of its biggest wins in program history on Thursday night, defeating No. 14 Michigan (9-1, 1-0 B1G) 71-68 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. The win over the No. 14-ranked Wolverines is Toledo's first over a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
utrockets.com

Toledo’s Jon Gwizdala Helps Team USA Bring Home a Bronze Medal

AUCKLAND, New Zealand –Toledo assistant softball coach Jon Gwizdala and the USA Men's National Softball Team snapped a 22-year medal drought over the weekend. They collected a bronze medal at the 2022 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Men's Softball World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, after defeating world-ranked No. 1 Argentina by a 2-0 final. In the circle, Gwizdala recorded a 5.25 ERA with 19 strikeouts through 13.1 innings pitched.
TOLEDO, OH

