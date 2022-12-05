Read full article on original website
Tioga County accepting bids for parent education services
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is seeking educators to help stop child abuse. Officials are accepting bids for in-home parent education services. The program would gear toward people who have abused or maltreated their children. The curriculum must be evidence-based and trauma-informed. Bids are due December 29 to...
NYS Sheriffs’ Association lifts employment requirement for custody officers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is one of a dozen counties in New York that can now hire custody officers without a civil service exam. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is nixing the requirement for 12 counties to help fill gaps in county jails. Normally, passing a civil service exam is the first step. Candidates in approved counties will be hired based on training and experience.
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
Reimagining Public Safety work plans approved in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca approving the Community Justice Center’s Reimagining Public Safety work plans. The approval was delayed in September due to questions about some aspects of the plan by Common Council members. The Tompkins County Legislature agreed to the elements of the work plans as part of its budget process. The initiatives in the 2022 Work Plan and 2023 Work Plan will commence immediately and carry into the new year. To learn more and submit feedback and suggestions visit www.publicsafetyreimagined.org.
Health officials locate dog sought in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department has located the owner and dog it was looking for. Health officials sought the dog to rule out rabies after a reported bite Sunday in Ithaca. The Health Department reminds everyone to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, domesticated or wild, and to keep vaccinations current. All cats, dogs, and ferrets must have initial rabies vaccinations no later than four months.
Ithaca College’s Toerper named Coach of the Year by AFCA
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Coach of the Year in Ithaca. First year head coach of the Ithaca College Bombers football team Mike Toerper has been named Region 1 Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association. Toerper led the 12-1 Bombers to a Cortaca Jug victory at Yankee Stadium and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Football Playoffs. He’s one of just five coaches to receive the accolade in Division III and one of twenty-five coaches overall in the country.
