On this particular platform, I have previously written about a lot of mental illnesses associated with a lack of empathy or shallow emotions such as Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Histrionic Personality Disorder, and Borderline Personality Disorder. Now, I am going to talk about the most popular mental illness associated with a lack of empathy called Antisocial Personality Disorder or ASPD if we are going with the acronym. ASPD is a mental illness that is characterized by deceitfulness, impulsivity, and remorselessness. People who are affected by ASPD are likely to commit unlawful and violent acts & ASPD affects about one to four percent of the general population, which is basically between one in one hundred people and one in twenty-five people.

9 DAYS AGO