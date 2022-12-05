Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
buffalohealthyliving.com
Signs and Symptoms of Dementia
Dementia affects people’s daily lives in myriad ways. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dementia is a syndrome marked by deterioration in memory, thinking, and behavior, affecting an individual’s ability to perform everyday activities, potentially robbing them of their independence. There are many different forms of dementia, with Alzheimer’s Disease being the most common, potentially contributing to as many as 70% of dementia cases. But people diagnosed with dementia do not necessarily have Alzheimer’s.
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.
Local teacher brings a bit of Britain to Santa Maria High students
Santa Maria High School students made their assigned reading of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" more real by partaking in a traditional British styled tea party complete with tea sets and assorted pastries. The post Local teacher brings a bit of Britain to Santa Maria High students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ASPD and A Lack of Empathy
On this particular platform, I have previously written about a lot of mental illnesses associated with a lack of empathy or shallow emotions such as Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Histrionic Personality Disorder, and Borderline Personality Disorder. Now, I am going to talk about the most popular mental illness associated with a lack of empathy called Antisocial Personality Disorder or ASPD if we are going with the acronym. ASPD is a mental illness that is characterized by deceitfulness, impulsivity, and remorselessness. People who are affected by ASPD are likely to commit unlawful and violent acts & ASPD affects about one to four percent of the general population, which is basically between one in one hundred people and one in twenty-five people.
MedicalXpress
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
MedicineNet.com
Preschool-Age Childhood ADHD
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a childhood disorder that affects 1 out of every 10 children in the United States. In most cases, children must be aged at least five years to be evaluated for ADHD. Many younger children exhibit symptoms of ADHD, but this is normal for their age. In some cases, a child may be assessed at a younger age, especially if there is a strong family history of ADHD.
What parenting with a severe mental illness looks like
Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Duckie May and originally appeared on The Mighty. I have had mental health problems all my life, but I did not grasp the severity of them until after I had started a family. Had I known, I probably would have considered not having children. However, my children are my life. They are where the sun rises and sets, they are where heaven begins.
dallasexpress.com
Pandemic Stress Aged Teen Brains
Researchers at Stanford University say that an uptick in anxiety and depression has caused teenagers’ brains to age by nearly three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their study analyzed the MRI scans of teens aged 15 through 18. Readings were taken both before and during the pandemic. Data collection...
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych, on Replacing Traditional Noneffective Agents for Alzheimer Agitation
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the SYMBAD trial, and eliminating the use of mirtazapine and carbamazepine as medications to treat Alzheimer agitation. Of the numerous complications patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) face, agitation remains one...
momcollective.com
A Journey with Asthma, One Family’s Story
Every parent knows the feeling of helplessness and worry when their child is sick. Sleepless nights are consumed by the checking and re-checking of symptoms. It is an out of control feeling coupled with concern and anxiety. An asthma diagnosis can amplify those emotions. According to Children’s Mercy’s website, “Asthma...
technologynetworks.com
Children’s Behavioral Development Is Linked to How You Help Them Sleep
A group of international researchers examined parental methods to help toddlers sleep across 14 cultures and found that these methods are related to the development of a child’s temperament. The researchers suggested focusing on better sleep-related parenting practices to support positive behavioral development across cultures. The importance of good...
neurologylive.com
Transition to Adult Care Is Inconsistent for Patients With Dravet Syndrome, Survey Suggests
A survey conducted in conjunction with the Dravet Syndrome Foundation suggests that many patients with DS do not undergo the transition of care from pediatric to adult neurology providers, with caregivers of those who did expressing some concerns about the process. The findings of an electronic survey of adult individuals...
Comments / 0