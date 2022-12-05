ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Dogs attack man in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is badly hurt after being mauled by two dogs in West Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The West Des Moines Police Department tells KCCI officers were called to the Fountains apartment complex at 5101 Hawthorne Drive, around 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man still being attacked by two pit bulls. Officers said the dogs refused to stop attacking the man, so they attempted to put the dogs down. One dog was killed, but another ran away and remains on the loose.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad openedJim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and his...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors

(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Fire destroys Des Moines garage Tuesday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – A garage was destroyed by fire Tuesday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The call came in about the fire, near the intersection of MLK Jr. Pkway and Meek Ave., just before 11:00 a.m. Des Moines Fire Department officials said the detached garage was fully engulfed by […]
DES MOINES, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development

Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
NORWALK, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip

Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Court Records Say Boone County K-9 Officer Died After Being Left In Vehicle

(Boone County, IA) — A Boone County K-9 officer died after being left in a patrol vehicle for nearly 24 hours. Court documents say Bear, the K-9 Officer, was found in Sgt. Dallas Wingate’s truck in September. They say he was in the truck from around 10 p.m. September 1st to 8 p.m. September 2nd. Wingate resigned from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on September 8th. The Story County Attorney’s Office will determine whether or not to file charges.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

Ankeny social worker charged with giving 15-year-old patient marijuana

ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa social worker accused of giving a 15-year-old patient marijuana during a session has been arrested and charged, according to Polk County court documents. 41-year-old Benjamin Skeers, who works at LifeWorks in Ankeny, is facing one count of drug distribution to a person under the...
ANKENY, IA

