Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Dogs attack man in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is badly hurt after being mauled by two dogs in West Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The West Des Moines Police Department tells KCCI officers were called to the Fountains apartment complex at 5101 Hawthorne Drive, around 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man still being attacked by two pit bulls. Officers said the dogs refused to stop attacking the man, so they attempted to put the dogs down. One dog was killed, but another ran away and remains on the loose.
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad openedJim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and his...
Des Moines man sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection to drug deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in a 2021 drug deal that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Brett Dobberke was sentenced for discharging a firearm during a drug deal as well as possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Creston man charged with attempted murder for stabbing in Hy-Vee parking lot in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A Creston man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the parking lot a Hy-Vee grocery store early this morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Hy-Vee at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway. Police say shortly after being called to the grocery store, a a 37-year […]
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Waukee city officials, developer remain mum about anchor tenant for proposed $90 million development
Waukee city officials and others remain tight-lipped about what retailer could anchor a $90 million development proposed on 48 acres west of Southeast Alice’s Road and about one block south of East Hickman Road. However, even though details about possible tenants in the proposed Waukee Towne Center (map at...
Fire destroys Des Moines garage Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – A garage was destroyed by fire Tuesday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The call came in about the fire, near the intersection of MLK Jr. Pkway and Meek Ave., just before 11:00 a.m. Des Moines Fire Department officials said the detached garage was fully engulfed by […]
Developing: Des Moines Police Responds to Crash with Injured Pedestrian
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department says officers from DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a crash at 6th Avenue and Euclid Avenue involving an injury to a pedestrian. DMPD posted about the crash on social media. So far, the condition of the...
Four Iowa State Fair vendors booted after sales tax investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — We now know the identity of allfour Iowa State Fair vendors booted out for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer. “It was hard. It still is,” Iowa State Fair vendor Diane Perry said. Perry said she is devastated that...
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it plans to build another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the major grocery store chain Fareway announced that it plans to build another new supermarket in Norwalk, Iowa, at the corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive.
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
'It's been a fun ride': Big Al's BBQ closes for dine-in customers at Adel location
ADEL, Iowa — Big Al's BBQ in Adel is closing its doors to dine-in customers. Restaurant owner Al Laudenica said it was a difficult decision, but one he officially made shortly before Thanksgiving. "The pull to get people to work for us is really tough," Laudenica said. "It's tough,...
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
Thousands of Dallas County residents given the wrong voter registration card
ADEL, Iowa — A technical glitch resulted in thousands of voter registration cards going to the wrong people in Dallas County. "I was expecting to get a new voter registration card and when I opened it up it had somebody else's name inside," said Quenten Meyer. Meyer opened his...
Court Records Say Boone County K-9 Officer Died After Being Left In Vehicle
(Boone County, IA) — A Boone County K-9 officer died after being left in a patrol vehicle for nearly 24 hours. Court documents say Bear, the K-9 Officer, was found in Sgt. Dallas Wingate’s truck in September. They say he was in the truck from around 10 p.m. September 1st to 8 p.m. September 2nd. Wingate resigned from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on September 8th. The Story County Attorney’s Office will determine whether or not to file charges.
Student caught with gun at Des Moines middle school is suspected of attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a 13-year-old who was caught with a gun and drugs at a Des Moines middle school Tuesday is accused of attempted murder in a shooting from November. The teen had been under investigation in connection with a robbery attempt that happened in the 600 block of Cutler on November […]
Ankeny social worker charged with giving 15-year-old patient marijuana
ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa social worker accused of giving a 15-year-old patient marijuana during a session has been arrested and charged, according to Polk County court documents. 41-year-old Benjamin Skeers, who works at LifeWorks in Ankeny, is facing one count of drug distribution to a person under the...
