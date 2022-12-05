ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion

The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
FanSided

Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Knicks Appear Ready to Trade Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish's time in the New York Knicks' starting lineup ... and perhaps his tenure with the team as a whole ... could be gone in a New York minute. Having apparently fallen out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's attempt at a nine-man rotation, Reddish is actively being shopped by the Knicks, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. The team has kept Reddish from speaking publicly on his situation, even as his former Atlanta employers descend upon Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllClippers

Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed

The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
LOS ANGELES, CA

