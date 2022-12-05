Cam Reddish's time in the New York Knicks' starting lineup ... and perhaps his tenure with the team as a whole ... could be gone in a New York minute. Having apparently fallen out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's attempt at a nine-man rotation, Reddish is actively being shopped by the Knicks, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. The team has kept Reddish from speaking publicly on his situation, even as his former Atlanta employers descend upon Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO