Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His PropertyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bulls-Nets Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
It’s been said that you should expect the unexpected. It seems like a contradiction. If it’s unexpected, how are you supposed to expect it? Perhaps “anything can happen” is a better way to express the same concept. We’ll say this confidently – anything can happen in the NBA. That holds especially true on the trade market.
Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word message for LeBron James after Wizards fall to Lakers
Kyle Kuzma had another eye-popping performance for the Washington Wizards on Sunday night as they hosted his former team in the Capitol One Arena. Kuzma’s 26-point effort wasn’t enough, though, as his Wizards ended up on the receiver end of a 130-119 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Includes Three Lakers Among His Five All-Time NBA Favorites
JTA avoids listing players he never saw.
Yardbarker
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
“I think we can pay you a little bit more than that” — When Gregg Popovich saved Devin Brown from an overnight stocker job
Thanks to Gregg Popovich's training camp invite, Devin Brown was able to live his NBA dream.
'It's Over With': Knicks Ditch Mitchell's Homecoming in Upset Victory
Donovan Mitchell had a brutal outing in his first visit to Madison Square Garden this season ... and New York Knicks fans couldn't be happier.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star
I believe the New York Knicks should consider trading for Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion
The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Kristaps Porzingis opens up about his failed partnership with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks - “I just wasn’t the right guy”
When asked about his failed stint with the Mavs, Porzingis admitted that he and Luka Doncic were not a strong fit on the court together
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Yardbarker
LOOK: 'King of Broadway' Trae Young Trolls Knicks With Wednesday Sneakers
For as much as they get on his case during his yearly visits to Manhattan, New York Knicks fans likely wouldn't mind seeing Trae Young don the team's blue-and-orange aesthetic. On Wednesday, they got their wish ... but at the expense of an apparent dunk from Young. As the Atlanta...
Yardbarker
James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
NBC Sports
Watch Durant, Irving combine for 62 points to lift Nets past Hornets
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Terry Rozier scored 30 points...
Yardbarker
Knicks Appear Ready to Trade Cam Reddish
Cam Reddish's time in the New York Knicks' starting lineup ... and perhaps his tenure with the team as a whole ... could be gone in a New York minute. Having apparently fallen out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's attempt at a nine-man rotation, Reddish is actively being shopped by the Knicks, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. The team has kept Reddish from speaking publicly on his situation, even as his former Atlanta employers descend upon Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
Irving, Durant help Nets outlast Hornets, 122-116
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Irving scored 12-fourth quarter...
Kevin Durant Reacts to Aaron Judge Re-Signing With Yankees
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant does not care that Aaron Judge is back with the New York Yankees
