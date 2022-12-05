Uptown social impact leader Zead Ramadan’s path reflects the power of community; it’s been a common thread in every chapter of his journey. From his early beginnings coming of age in the heart of Washington Heights, where he fostered friendships with neighborhood kids from Dyckman who helped him acclimate to the Big Apple’s bustling atmosphere after his family immigrated from Kuwait, to the collaborative community-driven initiatives he’s led throughout his career to drive economic and social change in Upper Manhattan, Ramadan has experienced the significance of collective impact.

