Columbia University

A Conversation with West Harlem Development Corporation Executive Director Zead Ramadan

Uptown social impact leader Zead Ramadan’s path reflects the power of community; it’s been a common thread in every chapter of his journey. From his early beginnings coming of age in the heart of Washington Heights, where he fostered friendships with neighborhood kids from Dyckman who helped him acclimate to the Big Apple’s bustling atmosphere after his family immigrated from Kuwait, to the collaborative community-driven initiatives he’s led throughout his career to drive economic and social change in Upper Manhattan, Ramadan has experienced the significance of collective impact.
Columbia University

8 Nonprofits Driving Change in Harlem and Washington Heights

Interwoven into the tapestry of Upper Manhattan’s vibrant community is a collective of nonprofits at the forefront of social impact. From organizations centered on equity in education to groups leading efforts around environmental justice, they have a shared vision of improving the lives of Uptown residents. It's impossible to...
