Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
Ex-Penn State football, men's basketball player Titcus Pettigrew named head high school football coach
Former Penn State defensive back Titcus Pettigrew's career on the gridiron isn't over quite yet. Pettigrew was named the fourth head coach of the Bolingbrook High School football team in Illinois. The former defensive back played at Penn State for three years, as a receiver in his first year and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling continues to struggle at 125 pounds following battle with Oregon State at Rec Hall
In Penn State’s second home meet of the season, the unit blew out Oregon State 31-3. Despite another win for the blue and white, it continued to struggle in the 125-pound class. Penn State’s 125-pound grappler, Gary Steen, has only one win in duals this season. With three...
Digital Collegian
Penn State alumna opens Drip Studios tattoo shop in downtown State College
Penn State alumna Jenny Eisenhauer and her husband opened up their own tattoo studio called Drip Studios, which can be found on 246 E. Calder Way. Eisenhauer said she has always had an interest in art, and she never “strayed from the path of being an artist.” Her father was an artist as well and taught her many skills when she was a child.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s lacrosse releases full schedule ahead of 2023 spring campaign
Penn State’s is only getting closer with the reveal of its 2023 season schedule. The Nittany Lions will look to improve upon last season's 3-11 record, opening the season at home on Feb. 4 against Lafayette at Panzer Stadium. Other notable matchups include: March 4 at home against Penn,...
Digital Collegian
Useful gift ideas for Penn State students this holiday season | Blog
If you’re looking for gift ideas for your Penn State student this holiday season, consider getting them a useful gift they can use upon their return to State College in the spring. Here’s a list of gifts that might be the right fit. Gameday ‘fits. Fall Saturdays...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball snaps 3-game losing streak with success behind 3-point arc, moves to 8-3
After a perfect 7-0 start to the 2022-23 campaign, Penn State went into its 11th game dropping its previous three. That losing streak came to a halt Sunday, with a 69-57 victory over West Virginia. It was a close and contested first quarter before coach Carolyn Kieger’s team scored the...
Digital Collegian
Communication fuels win for Penn State women’s basketball in home matchup against West Virginia
Leaving the struggles in the rearview mirror has been key for Penn State. If someone was to only look at the first quarter of the blue and white’s Sunday game against West Virginia, they wouldn’t have any true idea what would eventually happen. Being defined by scoring droughts...
Digital Collegian
Middle weights change narrative for Penn State wrestling early in 2022-23 campaign
The story of Penn State wrestling last season was its strong last four wrestlers, which included three national champions and a fourth-place finish at heavyweight. The lineup has become much more balanced early in the 2022-23 season. Redshirt freshmen Shayne Van Ness, who mans the 149-pound spot, and Alex Facundo,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Chris Stoll named nation's top long snapper
Penn State didn't win the Heisman Trophy for the best player in college football, but Chris Stoll took home the nation's best long snapper award. Nittany Lion redshirt-senior long snapper Stoll was named the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly award. As a walk-on, Stoll played in 47 games for Penn...
Digital Collegian
‘The suit just gives me powers’ | Penn State Nittany Lion reflects on his time as the mascot, impact on others
To be the Nittany Lion at Penn State, one might think lots of experience is necessary. But for Michael McDermott, who recently revealed himself as the Nittany Lion, he said his high school didn’t have a mascot. McDermott (senior-psychology), who started his career as the mascot in 2020, said...
Digital Collegian
What is Penn State football's biggest need as prospects enter the transfer portal? | The 1-0 Podcast
As anticipation builds for a Penn State Rose Bowl, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle dive into expectations for Penn State football at the Jan. 2 game against Utah. December will be a busy month for the Nittany Lions, with the transfer portal having been...
Digital Collegian
Starocci, Bravo-Young have similar success on mat for Penn State wrestling but different mindsets off it
Carter Starocci and Roman Bravo-Young are both defending back-to-back NCAA Champions in their respective weight classes, but their outlooks on the 2022-23 season are very different. Bravo-Young has claimed the last two national titles at 133 pounds, while Starocci has done the same at 174 pounds. While both wrestlers returned...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball bounces back from 3 consecutive losses ahead of holiday break
Country roads took West Virginia back home on Sunday after Penn State earned its first victory in over two weeks. After a competitive effort against No. 4 Indiana on Thursday, coach Carolyn Kieger saw the blue and white’s matchup with the Mountaineers as an opportunity to rebound quickly ahead of a stretch where it will play just three more games before the calendar flips to 2023.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling dominates cross-country foe in return to Rec Hall
In what was arguably its toughest test to date, Penn State passed with flying colors while putting on a show in front of its first home crowd in a month. The Nittany Lions once again proved why they are the top team in the country against Oregon State, cruising past the Beavers by way of a 31-3 victory.
Digital Collegian
‘Nothing is out of the realm’ for multi-genre State College band LEG
State College band LEG set off on its multi-genre odyssey in December 2018 with one rule in mind: “There are no rules.”. The group, now two albums in and working on a third, might also be recognized by its goofy but rhythmic live shows at concert halls and cinder-block basements alike.
Digital Collegian
No. 5 Penn State men's hockey fails to capitalize on shot advantage in road loss to No. 19 Notre Dame
Despite a last-second effort, it was too little, too late for Penn State. The trend continued in Game 2 for the blue and white on Saturday, as it was unable to earn the series sweep over Notre Dame, losing 5-3 despite outpacing the home team 50-22 in shots. To open...
Digital Collegian
The Wrap Around ‘heads home’ (to the Collegian office) for the holidays | Wrap Around Podcast
In their last episode of the semester, the “Wrap Around Podcast” co-hosts Nick Stonesifer and Braden Dyreson head to the streets of downtown State College in a quest to interview their fellow Collegian staffers. With little success, they make their way to The Daily Collegian’s office in the...
Comments / 0