One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
BYU assistant Ed Lamb announced as next head football coach at Northern Colorado
Lamb will become the second BYU assistant coach to leave the program, joining defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after the 35-26 win over Stanford.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Without Loyalty to Wisconsin, Leonhard Could Emerge as Coordinator
Two years ago, Jim Leonhard turned down Matt LaFleur, who pivoted to Joe Barry. With an underachieving defense, LaFleur could be looking for a new defensive coordinator.
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.
Stanford's Coaching Search Reportedly Down To 2 Finalists
On November 27th and following a disappointing 3-9 season, Stanford's David Shaw announced his resignation from the Cardinal program. Less than two weeks later, it appears that Stanford has narrowed their search for a new head coach down to two names. According to college football ...
FOX’s Cowherd: Geno is a ‘great story’ but not Seahawks’ future at QB
FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, like many media members around the country, had little expectations for the Seahawks heading into the 2022 season. But after 12 games, the Seahawks are 7-5 and find themselves in position to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos – who Cowherd and others felt...
Cal Football: Ex-Golden Bears Duo Headed Home to Play at Arizona State
Two former Cal players who entered the transfer portal in recent days are headed home. Reserve running back DeCarlos Brooks and long snapper Slater Zellers will return to their home state to play for Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Both made their announcements via social media. Brooks and Zellers will play...
Jason Garrett not leaving NBC for Stanford job
Jason Garrett has removed himself from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at Stanford. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach tweeted Thursday night that he plans to continue as an analyst for NBC Sports. "Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!" Garrett posted. "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I'm so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football...
Jim Leonhard Is Trending For Significant College Football Job Opening
When the Wisconsin Badgers made a big splash by hiring Luke Fickell, it left interim coach Jim Leonhard as the odd man out. The 40-year-old Leonhard coached to a 4-3 record in his abridged season leading Wisconsin, and was ostensibly done for the time being as a head coach. But now, in the ...
Deion Sanders has his first five-star recruit at Colorado
The Neon Deion effect has already started at Colorado. Just one day after Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become the head coach at the University of Colorado, the Buffaloes landed five-star recruit Winston Watkins. The wide receiver, the first cousin of Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins, committed to the class of 2025 in Boulder on Sunday. Watkins, 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, plays for IMG Academy in Florida, a magnet school that has produced talent such as Evan Neal, Greg Newsome, and KJ Hamler. He’s ranked No. 4 among wide receivers in his class by 247Sports and No. 13 overall. Watkins had offers...
Maurice: Knight finding rhythm in 1st stint as Panthers' starter
The Florida Panthers appear ready to give Spencer Knight the reins between the pipes. The 23-year-old will start for the sixth time in seven games Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, and Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Knight looks the part of a legitimate No. 1 netminder. "Spencer feels...
Pac-12 Gets Huge Boost with Prime, Penix, Playoff and Pounding
It was a very good week for the often embattled conference.
Former BYU edge rusher Logan Fano has decided on his new school
A 4-star recruit out of Timpview High School, Logan Fano announced Wednesday night that he is transferring to the University of Utah
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
OBJ: 'I don't see the point' in playing regular-season games
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't seem interested in stepping back on the field before the postseason. "I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let's talk about it," Beckham said on an appearance on "TNF in The Shop." "I'm not saying I couldn’t step in and play (the) regular season, but I don't see the point."
Colorado State football defensive star Mohamed Kamara announces he'll return for 2023 season
Jay Norvell spoke late in the season about how some of the biggest recruiting he had to do in the offseason was inside his locker room. “Some of the best recruits you can get are the guys already on your team," Norvell said. ...
