ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
Ashe Post & Times

Jason Garrett not leaving NBC for Stanford job

Jason Garrett has removed himself from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at Stanford. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach tweeted Thursday night that he plans to continue as an analyst for NBC Sports. "Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!" Garrett posted. "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I'm so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football...
STANFORD, CA
New York Post

Deion Sanders has his first five-star recruit at Colorado

The Neon Deion effect has already started at Colorado. Just one day after Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become the head coach at the University of Colorado, the Buffaloes landed five-star recruit Winston Watkins. The wide receiver, the first cousin of Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins, committed to the class of 2025 in Boulder on Sunday. Watkins, 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, plays for IMG Academy in Florida, a magnet school that has produced talent such as Evan Neal, Greg Newsome, and KJ Hamler. He’s ranked No. 4 among wide receivers in his class by 247Sports and No. 13 overall. Watkins had offers...
BOULDER, CO
theScore

Maurice: Knight finding rhythm in 1st stint as Panthers' starter

The Florida Panthers appear ready to give Spencer Knight the reins between the pipes. The 23-year-old will start for the sixth time in seven games Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, and Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Knight looks the part of a legitimate No. 1 netminder. "Spencer feels...
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

OBJ: 'I don't see the point' in playing regular-season games

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't seem interested in stepping back on the field before the postseason. "I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let's talk about it," Beckham said on an appearance on "TNF in The Shop." "I'm not saying I couldn’t step in and play (the) regular season, but I don't see the point."
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy