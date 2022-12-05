Read full article on original website
Related
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Sylvester Stallone says he and Arnold Schwarzenegger 'truly loathed each other' in the 1990s: 'At least I wasn't pregnant in a film'
Sylvester Stallone explained his feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990s. The "Rambo" and "Rocky" star actively chased a role Schwarzenegger wanted, but it was a clever trap. Stallone later appeared in the poorly received comedy, "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot." Sylvester Stallone is best known for starring in...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
‘A waste of time’: Robert Downey Jr hits back at Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel criticism
Robert Downey Jr has hit back at Quentin Tarantino’s criticism of Marvel movies.The Pulp Fiction filmmaker spoke out against the “Marvel-isation of Hollywood” in an interview last month, claiming that there weren’t any “movie stars” coming through anymore. “Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right?“Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but it’s like, you know,...
NME
Anthony Mackie agrees with Tarantino’s Captain America comments: “Marvel has meant the death of the movie star”
Anthony Mackie has said he agrees with Quentin Tarantino about Captain America in a resurfaced interview. The actor, who plays The Falcon/Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the Marvel Cinematic Universe more broadly, spoke about the rise of Marvel in 2018 in a video that is now resurfacing.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
Zoe Saldana Says She “Felt Artistically Stuck” While Working on Film Franchises for Past 10 Years
Zoe Saldaña is reflecting on the major tentpole projects that have helped define her career since the late 2000s. During a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the actress said that she is grateful for having been part of massive blockbusters but that they led her to feel “artistically stuck.” Saldaña, whose Netflix series From Scratch launched in October, stars as Neytiri in next month’s highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water and is set to reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due out in May.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside James Cameron's Billion-Dollar Bet...
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to look back on the movies that came out this year. And while many films had exclusive theatrical releases — something we hadn’t seen in a while since the Covid pandemic — there were also plenty that were released directly on streaming platforms. Between HBO Max, Disney+, AppleTV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount+, the year was chock-full of new titles to watch from the warm, familiar comfort of our homes. As always, Netflix has delivered a wealth of original movies and TV shows — some good, some bad. We’re here to talk about the bad ones.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in Election Sequel Movie at Paramount+
At last: some election drama we’re happy to revisit. Reese Witherspoon will reprise her highly ambitious Election character, Tracy Flick, in a Paramount+ sequel to the 1999 film, our sister site Deadline reports. Tracy Flick Can’t Win will be directed by Alexander Payne, who helmed the first movie. Witherspoon also will produce. Election is a dark comedy that stars Witherspoon as a high-strung high school student running for class office and Matthew Broderick as the high school teacher who sabotages her campaign. The cast also includes Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias), Mark Harelik (The Morning Show) and Phil Reeves (Home Economics). The film, as...
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
Movie Theaters Brace for Holiday Box Office Dominated by ‘Avatar 2’ … and Little Else
Let’s get one thing out of the way: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a sequel to the highest-grossing movie in history, is poised to be another box office smash for director James Cameron and Disney, which now owns the rights to Pandora and its inhabitants. The follow-up, which opens in theaters on Dec. 16, looks to collect a mighty $150 million to $175 million in its first weekend of release. For beleaguered movie theaters, the decades-in-the-making film can’t come soon enough. “It’s a very important movie,” says Brock Bagby, executive VP of B&B Theatres, a family-owned circuit based in Missouri....
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0