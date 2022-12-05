Read full article on original website
Lawsuit against chiropractic firm not permitted once chiropractor dismissed from case
If a physician cannot be held directly liable for malpractice, then a lawsuit seeking to hold the physician’s employer vicariously liable must be dismissed, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled recently. In a 4-3 decision, the Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a patient of...
Workplace injury claim does not have to be resolved through arbitration
A maintenance worker severely injured at a Stark County dairy facility can sue his employer without first going through the grievance and arbitration process established by the company and its union, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled recently. In a 4-3 decision, the Supreme Court concluded that Steven Sinley’s lawsuit...
ODJFS releases unemployment overpayments update
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder recently provided a quarterly update on unemployment overpayments. The overpayments are attributable to both fraudulent and non-fraudulent activity in both the traditional unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) programs. They include any weekly monetary add-ons claimants received, called Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
Governor DeWine releases status update on Children Services Transformation
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently released a status update on the implementation of recommendations from the Children Services Transformation Advisory Council which aims to reform Ohio's children services system. “Every child in Ohio deserves to live a fulfilling life where they have the opportunity to reach their God-given potential,” said...
Week of November 21, 2022
The chief justice has released the following judicial-disqualification opinions, which were previously issued as entries in response to affidavits of disqualification filed pursuant to R.C. 2701.03. 22-AP-099. In re Disqualification of Gaul, 2022-Ohio-4127 (decided Sept. 21, 2022). 22-AP-112. In re Disqualification of Haupt, 2022-Ohio-4128 (decided Sept. 21, 2022). MEDIATION MATTERS.
Commercial truck driver student aid program accepting 2nd round applications
Ohio students seeking to earn a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) have a new opportunity to receive financial aid thanks to an Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) program. The Commercial Truck Driver Student Aid Program is meant to promote and encourage job growth for Ohio’s commercial drivers through educational...
ASSIGNMENT DOCKET
L-22-1070 State of Ohio v. Rasheem Carter J. Bates; L. Rendle; A. Adams, atty. L-22-1079 State of Ohio v. Edward Wainwright J. Bates; M. Spitler; W. Smith, atty. L-22-1094 David D. Johnson v. The Toledo Board of Education, et al. Pro se; A. Natyshak; M. Roth; D. Christen; G. Peppel, atty.
Statewide marketing goal: Recruit more adoptive and resource families
Director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Matt Damschroder announced today that the state is expanding its statewide marketing campaign to increase awareness and address the shortage of available adoptive and resource (foster and kinship) parents. It Takes Heart Ohio will use targeted multimedia advertising, including digital ads, billboards, print media, and other methods to gain the attention of Ohioans.
