Director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Matt Damschroder announced today that the state is expanding its statewide marketing campaign to increase awareness and address the shortage of available adoptive and resource (foster and kinship) parents. It Takes Heart Ohio will use targeted multimedia advertising, including digital ads, billboards, print media, and other methods to gain the attention of Ohioans.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO