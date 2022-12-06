ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices continue to drop rapidly in Wyoming, nationwide

Wyoming News
 5 days ago

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.45 per gallon, while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.74 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 43 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

