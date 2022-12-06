Gas prices continue to drop rapidly in Wyoming, nationwide

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.45 per gallon, while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.74 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 43 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.