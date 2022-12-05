Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
High school team playing for state title has not completed a pass all season
A high school team in California is competing for a state championship this weekend despite an unthinkable feat. Granada Hills Charter High School in the Los Angeles area is set to face San Marin in the Division 4-A CIF State Football Championship on Saturday. The Highlanders are 12-2 this season and have advanced to the state championship game despite not completing a pass. Seriously.
spectrumnews1.com
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
14 year old girl missing from Riverside
Riverside Police Department is searching for Bibiana Campos, a 14-year-old Hispanic juvenile, who is believed to have run away from Poly High School. Campos is 5’4′, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Dec. 7, wearing an orange sweater, black shirt and blue jeans. She was carrying a grey backpack. She is from the Eastside neighborhoods but is possibly in Ontario or greater area.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
NBC Los Angeles
Special Dodger Memorabilia Taken From Barber Shop During Smash and Grab Burglary in Corona
Business owners are feeling frustrated and fed up after smash and grab robbers target a group of salon shops. The thieves didn’t only take hair products, they also got away with a lot of Dodger’s memorabilia. Burglary victim, Freddy Hernandez, recorded a video Sunday morning at his family...
Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 unite for Mount Westmore
The Bay and L.A. have united to form a rap supergroup of four icons – Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40. The artists said the idea to come together came straight out of the pandemic. “We were sitting at home with nothing to do. E-40 gave me a call he said ‘Let’s do […]
Police arrest Inglewood father after baby girl's body found in Los Angeles River in Long Beach
An Inglewood father has been arrested for murder after his baby daughter's body was recovered from the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
2urbangirls.com
One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland
The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
newsantaana.com
Two women have accused a monk at a Santa Ana Buddhist temple of molesting them when they were little girls
Thich Nguyen Tri, a Buddhist monk in Santa Ana, is going on trial next week to face charges of sexually assaulting two women years ago when they were minors. Thy Nguyen and her friend Tina Le, sued the Meditation Institute of the United States of Bat Nha America in Santa Ana, known as the Bat Nha Buddhist Temple. They allege that Tri molested them when they were between the ages of 6 and 10.
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County
Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
foxla.com
16-year-old driver in custody after hours-long chase through 3 SoCal counties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties in a stolen truck. According to reports, this all began in the Fillmore area, as Ventura County Sheriff's deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run driver....
foxla.com
Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
2urbangirls.com
Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13
LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
Driver in pursuit crashes into, overturns big rig in Montebello
A big rig was left overturned and a driver was hospitalized after an early-morning Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursuit in Montebello ended with a crash. The pursuit of a car believed to be stolen out of the Temple City area began at about 3 a.m., according to the LASD. About 20 minutes later, the […]
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash
Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
Armed man shot after entering CA police station lot
A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said.
Comments / 0