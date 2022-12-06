ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Giants Week 14 report card: Brian Daboll has some job ahead of him

Grading the Giants’ 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Offense It is a problem when Daniel Jones (18 of 27, 169 yards, 1 TD) drops back and is immediately swarmed. It sort of limits what a quarterback can do. The plan was to limit the snaps for Saquon Barkley (9-28 rushing, 2-20 receiving) because of his neck issue. The game got out of hand and Barkley took a seat in the second half. Jones was sacked four times and backup Tyrod Taylor was dropped three times. Taylor lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. LT Andrew Thomas was beaten cleanly by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy