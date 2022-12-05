Read full article on original website
Dozens of volunteers deliver thousands of Christmas gifts to Minnesota seniors
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a different kind of gift drive going on in the north metro. This one puts seniors in the spotlight.Jane McKay of Anoka is amongst the dozens of volunteers bustling to deliver gifts to seniors."It gives me joy to help the seniors and they appreciate it so much," she said.James Witt and Sharon Kurschner are residents at Whispering Pines. They are getting two of the 3,000 personalized gifts Granny's Closet is giving away through their Christmas Angel program.This year marks the biggest demand they've had for people who need these presents according the the president of Granny's...
Local healthcare workers invent disposable hijabs
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the past few year, fighting COVID has been the priority for both Yasmin Samatar and Firaoli Adam. "It's been quite a journey especially going into COVID and being frontline workers, as respiratory therapists," Samatar said. As healthcare workers who wear hijabs, they continuously ran...
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday
The City of Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will make all of its cats and dogs free — meaning without any city fees — for adoption at a Friday event. The event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.
Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor
With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
St. Paul approves 2023 budget
The city of St. Paul has approved its 2023 budget. While some taxes will be increasing, many new public works and city improvement projects will see an increase in funding.
Paramedics ask for public's help to get winter gear to protect unsheltered people from cold, frostbite
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As temperatures drop with the onset of winter, the number of families experiencing homelessness in Hennepin County is up dramatically when compared with this time last year, and Paramedics and EMTs are seeing the toll firsthand. The latest Hennepin County shelter report shows 233 families living...
Santa gives early gift to Twin Cities family after carjacking incident.
A Burnsville father is being rewarded for his bravery, after he chased down a person who carjacked the family vehicle with his four children inside.
Twin Cities liquor store worker offers shoes off her feet to unhoused man
A Minnesota liquor store employee is being praised for a generous act after she gave up her shoes to a man who has no home and didn't have his own to wear. Brooklyn Center Liquor, located at 1350 Shingle Creek Crossing, said its employee, Ta Leia (also known as "Ace"), offered her Nike Air Jordans to a man who was asking for beer boxes to create makeshift shoes.
Minneapolis approves more than $17M toward affordable housing
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council announced Thursday its plans to invest more than $17 million toward affordable housing throughout the city. A statement released by the city says of the $17.4 million approved by the council, $15.8 million will be a direct investment, while $1.5 million will go toward 10-year federal tax credits to create or preserve 1,445 affordable rentals.
"Can I give you a hug?": Tire shop worker comforts customer who just lost her mom
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A simple but unexpected act of kindness last week has changed two people's lives this holiday season.Codey Zuelow was working at Discount Tire in Bloomington, where he brings an unmistakable kindness to his customer interactions.It was exactly what Barbara Lewis needed."That's what I was thinking on the way home, I kept saying, 'Who does this? Who says things like that?'" Lewis said. "I mean, it just really makes you believe that there's still good people."Lewis was waiting for winter tires last week when she got a call that her mom had died."Word for word I was like,...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Minnesota mom creates written agreement before giving child first phone, encourages others to do the same
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Nowadays, many kids grow up with technology in their hands and the internet can be easily accessed by people of all ages. Stephanie Flies, a mom from Plymouth, wants to make sure her children understood just how much of a responsibility they have when using any internet-based device.
Animal Humane Society rescues 22 dogs from rural Minnesota breeder
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Nearly two dozen dogs are on their way to finding fur-ever homes after being rescued by the Animal Humane Society. The 22 dogs were taken from a breeder in rural Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, after a report found there were too many dogs on the property.
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando
A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
