ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Dozens of volunteers deliver thousands of Christmas gifts to Minnesota seniors

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a different kind of gift drive going on in the north metro. This one puts seniors in the spotlight.Jane McKay of Anoka is amongst the dozens of volunteers bustling to deliver gifts to seniors."It gives me joy to help the seniors and they appreciate it so much," she said.James Witt and Sharon Kurschner are residents at Whispering Pines. They are getting two of the 3,000 personalized gifts Granny's Closet is giving away through their Christmas Angel program.This year marks the biggest demand they've had for people who need these presents according the the president of Granny's...
ANOKA, MN
KARE 11

Local healthcare workers invent disposable hijabs

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the past few year, fighting COVID has been the priority for both Yasmin Samatar and Firaoli Adam. "It's been quite a journey especially going into COVID and being frontline workers, as respiratory therapists," Samatar said. As healthcare workers who wear hijabs, they continuously ran...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday

The City of Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will make all of its cats and dogs free — meaning without any city fees — for adoption at a Friday event. The event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
greatpetcare.com

Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor

With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minneapolis approves more than $17M toward affordable housing

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council announced Thursday its plans to invest more than $17 million toward affordable housing throughout the city. A statement released by the city says of the $17.4 million approved by the council, $15.8 million will be a direct investment, while $1.5 million will go toward 10-year federal tax credits to create or preserve 1,445 affordable rentals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Can I give you a hug?": Tire shop worker comforts customer who just lost her mom

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A simple but unexpected act of kindness last week has changed two people's lives this holiday season.Codey Zuelow was working at Discount Tire in Bloomington, where he brings an unmistakable kindness to his customer interactions.It was exactly what Barbara Lewis needed."That's what I was thinking on the way home, I kept saying, 'Who does this? Who says things like that?'" Lewis said. "I mean, it just really makes you believe that there's still good people."Lewis was waiting for winter tires last week when she got a call that her mom had died."Word for word I was like,...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy