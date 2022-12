ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds remaining, and the Dallas Cowboys avoided a major upset with a 27-23 victory over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday.Houston (1-11-1) appeared in position to end a seven-game losing streak after Dak Prescott's interception inside the Dallas 10 with 5:37 to go and the Texans leading by three.The Cowboys (10-3) stiffened against a makeshift Texans offense, stuffing backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on a fourth-down run to give Prescott another shot starting just outside his own goal line.The star quarterback delivered the second time, starting with a 21-yard...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 30 MINUTES AGO