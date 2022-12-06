ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 33

Cathy Nugent
5d ago

only here in small minds...stop using the dreaded titles if you just can't tolerate the life, man...stop this stupid hypocrisy ...such a disgusting waste of a good man....such a waste in a young woman... it's never too late people,go to your family a beg for forgiveness soon... get the family together again...

Reply(1)
22
Gloria Gray
5d ago

they need to be with out title his father and family needs to strip them from there title and see how they do then

Reply(9)
28
Mom TORDOFF
5d ago

anything for money, lie,cry make a for 95% profit charity..marvelous filth

Reply
20
Related
OK! Magazine

Andy Cohen Reveals Meghan Markle Was 'Gleeful' That She Had To Remind Him They Met Before

Andy Cohen and Meghan Markle met before she became the Duchess of Sussex — though the Bravo star couldn't recall their interactions. Despite the semi-awkward exchange when she reminded him, Cohen understood why Markle was "gleeful" in that moment. "I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically," the 54-year-old said on the Wednesday, November 30, episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. "I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle."Cohen appeared on Markle's Tuesday, November 29, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast,...
DoYouRemember?

Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Sobbing On Expensive Hermes Blanket

The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary dropped on Thursday, December 1, and a specific photo that shows the Duchess of Sussex crying has generated discussion on social media. The video features a collage of the never-seen-before pictures of the royal couple and why they opted to produce the doc.
The Independent

Meghan says ‘they are destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show finally airs

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired as the royal family braces itself for the revelations.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK for the last time as a senior royal.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume...
The Independent

Harry appears unimpressed as Meghan mocks curtseying to Queen

Prince Harry appeared to be unimpressed by Meghan Markle’s reenactment of the first time she curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II.In Netflix’s hotly anticipated Harry & Meghan series, Meghan recalled the moment she was introduced to Harry’s grandmother.“She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry explained.Continuing, he added: “How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
The Independent

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland says she’s ‘ready to have her voice heard’ after ‘challenging’ few years

Doria Ragland says she is ready to “have her voice heard” after many “challenging” years.Meghan’s mother spoke for the first time on camera about the Duke and Duchess’s relationship in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.She said she wanted to share “some of her experience as (Meghan’s) mom” in the hotly anticipated docuseries dropped on Thursday, 8 December.Ms Ragland also recalled her first impressions of Prince Harry, and how her daughter first told her she was dating a royal.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.

Comments / 0

Community Policy