I start this blog with a thought experiment… think back to the time when you were working in a team, and it felt connected; communication just flowed. If you are not so fortunate, then think of a time when you have been with a group of people doing something for a common goal. When you knew everyone was working with you and not against you. You’re focused on the job at hand, and you know everyone has your back, almost cult-like with your own culture, use of language and insider jokes.

9 DAYS AGO