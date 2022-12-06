Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022The HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia hiring substitute teachers at $250 daily rateThe HD PostHesperia, CA
DnD Live Productions partnering with Apple Valley Fire for toy driveThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Former police officer accused of catfishing a 15-year-old girl online and then killing her entire familycreteRiverside, CA
Hesperia resident wins 4 Disneyland tickets and Nintendo Switch from 99.1 KGGI’s daily Christmas giveawayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to Fountain Valley students
Police are searching for a man accused of exposed himself to students at a Fountain Valley school. The suspect was seen “loitering” around school property on Nov. 28 around 5 p.m., according to Fountain Valley Police. Victims say he exposed himself to a group of students before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. He was […]
Fontana Herald News
Detectives look for suspect who abandoned a dog and then drove over it
Detectives are looking for a suspect who abandoned a dog and then drove over it as he drove away, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 6 at about 9:30 a.m., an unknown male parked in the 3000 block of Duffy Street in Muscoy. The suspect exited the driver's door, walked to the passenger side of his vehicle, and released a dog from his vehicle. The suspect entered his vehicle and did not allow the dog back in his vehicle.
Suspect in Rialto police-station shooting was carrying paintball rifle, investigators say
A 35-year-old man who was shot by a Rialto officer after sneaking onto the police station lot and pointing a weapon was carrying a paintball gun, investigators have determined.
newsantaana.com
The Irvine Police are searching for a gordito who stole a purse from a car parked at a gym
On the morning of November 25, 2022, this man is suspected of burglarizing a vehicle in the parking lot of LA Fitness located at 6400 Irvine Blvd. The suspect(s) smashed the victim’s car window and took a purse. The man pictured used the victim’s credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.
Rialto woman tried to run parole agents’ car off the road after they arrested her boyfriend: Sheriff’s Department
A Rialto woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to run parole agents off the road in Adelanto after they arrested her boyfriend. The woman, 28-year-old Alyssa Veronica Rosas, began following the agents in her car after they took her boyfriend, who was not identified, into custody at his Adelanto home on Wednesday, the […]
Fontana Herald News
Colton Police Department asks for public's help in locating murder suspect
The Colton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly murdered a man earlier this year. The incident took place on Sept. 25 at about 6:58 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Washington Street. Police said that during a physical altercation, suspect Lee...
19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley
A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said today. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Perez was driving a Toyota Sequoia through the intersection The post 19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities seek public's help in solving hit-and-run case which left woman in critical condition
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in solving the case of a hit-and-run collision which left a woman in critical condition. On Dec. 7 at about 12:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Mountain View Avenue and Rosewood Drive in Loma Linda after receiving a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
Riverside teen suffered suspected overdose at school after taking fentanyl-laced pill, police say
A 15-year-old student at Arlington High School who suddenly stopped breathing last month during a suspected overdose on campus had taken a fentanyl-laced pill she bought on social media, according to police.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
Allegedly armed person shot by officers in Rialto police station
A person who was allegedly armed and tried to enter the Rialto police station has been shot, officers confirmed. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday at 128 North Willow Avenue. According to the Rialto Police Department, the suspect was taken to an area hospital after being shot by officers. His condition is unknown. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found
Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga deputy helps save baby's life during recent incident
A Rancho Cucamonga deputy provided medical aid to an unresponsive baby, who is now in good health, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place on Dec. 4 at about 9 p.m., when Deputy Todd Seckrater was providing traffic control for the Thoroughbred Holiday Lights and was parked on Carnelian Avenue, south of the Route 210 Freeway.
KTLA.com
21-year-old man arrested after slamming into police cruiser in Crenshaw
A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he slammed into the passenger side of their marked, black-and-white patrol vehicle Sunday, sending two officers to the hospital. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., near Hillcrest Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Crenshaw area, according to a...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
vvng.com
Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation shut down Bear Valley Road between Amethyst Road and Shooting Star Drive in Victorville, officials confirmed. It happened early Thursday morning at about 3:30 am, when San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a “man down” call near the bus stop in front of the Stater Bros located at 13769 Bear Valley Road.
Juvenile killed in second Azusa shooting in 2 days
A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday in an Azusa homicide, the second shooting incident in the area in two days.The 16-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting.Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas Station responded at approximately 3:26 p.m. to the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue in unincorporated Azusa following a report of a gunshot victim. Azusa Police first received the call, the sheriff's department said.A juvenile male was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire personnel. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot...
Video shows horrific head-on crash after reported shooting in Azusa; driver killed
A man died Monday after he was shot and then crashed into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa, authorities say.
Boy shot to death in Azusa area
A boy was shot and killed in the Azusa area Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced...
Comments / 0