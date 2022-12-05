Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
247Sports
USC has 'a lot of areas to address' in offseason, ex-Trojans QB Matt Leinart says
Following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game, the Trojans dropped six spots to No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and faces Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. Despite the Trojans falling short of their first CFP berth, former USC quarterback Matt Leinart congratulated head coach Lincoln Riley on the job he's done in his first season at the helm and says this offseason will be a “big opportunity” to address the holes on the roster.
Four-Star LB Leviticus Su'a still in no hurry to make his decision
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is one of the top uncommitted prospects out West but is in no hurry to make his college choice. Su'a is one of our favorite players out West and was a rare three-year captain at Mater Dei. He’s a tough, physical player with a non-stop motor, a high football IQ and leadership skills off the charts.
247Sports
USC football dominates official All-Pac-12 teams with 13 total selections
USC football dominated the official All-Pac-12 teams on Tuesday with 13 total selections, the offensive and defensive players of the year and five first-team selections. Quarterback Caleb Williams, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, wide receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon earned first-team honors. Center Brett Neilon,...
Jaylen Clark Talks Freshman Defense, Ripped Practice Jersey, and Doing Laundry
UCLA wing Jaylen Clark talked about the defense from the freshmen, how he doesn't have a practice jersey that isn't ripped, and some laundry difficulties...
Arizona picks up commitment from UCLA transfer Tyler Manoa
Arizona has picked up a commitment from UCLA transfer Tyler Manoa one week after he took an official visit to Tucson. Manoa was moved to the offensive line last season, but Arizona likes him as an interior defensive lineman. He played in 41 games and finished with 53 tackles in...
What's Bruin Show - UCLA Football, Failure or Success?
In this episode of the What's Bruin Show, we talk about UCLA women's soccer bringing home Championship No. 120, the status of men's basketball thus far, and have a conversation about the football team. Was this season a success or failure?
247Sports
USC linebacker Ralen Goforth enters transfer portal
USC fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Goforth appeared in 11 games for the Trojans this season and is eighth on the team with 43 tackles. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown against Rice and a fumble recovery against Notre Dame. Goforth,...
247Sports
USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year
Opposing quarterbacks have encountered a familiar sight this season when facing USC. Several have looked up from their backs to see the arms of defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu coming together to form the "T" for Tonga as he celebrates yet another sack. Now those quarterbacks can say they were sacked...
Solomon Davis backs off Arizona commitment, sets Pac-12 official trip this weekend
Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak athlete Solomon Davis has backed off his commitment to Arizona and has a couple of official visits lined up heading in to the Early Signing Day. Davis committed to Arizona back in June but decided to open up his recruitment. “It was nothing against Arizona, I...
ocsportszone.com
Former Cal State Fullerton baseball coach George Horton joins OC Riptide staff
George Horton has joined the OC Riptide staff. (Photo courtesy OC Riptide). George Horton, who led national power Cal State Fullerton to the 2004 National Championship has joined the Orange County Riptide as a special assistant, officials announced. Horton’s duties with the OC Riptide “will be broad in scope assisting...
NBC Los Angeles
Indictment is Unsealed in Murder of UCLA Grad Student at Hancock Park Furniture Store
A new indictment was unsealed in court Monday against a transient who was already charged with the stabbing murder of UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer, who was attacked in January while working in a furniture store on La Brea Boulevard in Hancock Park. Shawn Laval Smith, 32, also faces the...
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 unite for Mount Westmore
The Bay and L.A. have united to form a rap supergroup of four icons – Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40. The artists said the idea to come together came straight out of the pandemic. “We were sitting at home with nothing to do. E-40 gave me a call he said ‘Let’s do […]
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland
The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
During Monday’s Council meeting, Councilmembers expressed their intent to comply with Assembly Bill (AB) 2334, which allows housing development projects in 17 specified counties — including Los Angeles County — to receive added height and unlimited density if they are located within “very low vehicle travel areas.”
spectrumnews1.com
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
foxla.com
Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
2urbangirls.com
Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign
LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0