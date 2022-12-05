Kid-ing with Kayla — Elf on the shelf is a Christmas tradition kids tend to love! They wake up every morning and usually, their elf is in a new fun position. Sometimes, they are really creative and the elf gets itself into some funny mischief. The idea is that the elf is Santa’s helper and monitors behavior in the home during the day. The elf then flies to the North Pole at night to report whether children in the home were naughty or nice. However, there are times the elf appears to be in the same place it was the day before. That’s why Kayla Sullivan did a report on this topic. She hopes parents will show their kids this video if an elf remains in the same spot in their house.

1 DAY AGO