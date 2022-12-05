Read full article on original website
Related
How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’
In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
People are just discovering how to tie a dressing gown the ‘proper’ way
Have you ever struggled to tie your dressing gown? Well, even if you haven't, you will no doubt be interested to discover that there is apparently a 'right way' to do it. Yep, according to one TikToker, if you have ever owned a dressing gown, the likelihood is that you've been tying it incorrectly.
When I was 10, my mom used a $5 bill to teach me money lessons that would last a lifetime
Handing her a daily $5 bill to buy a day's worth of drinks and snacks at the town pool built her confidence and independence with money.
Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip. In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live...
Mic
100 genius gifts under $25 when you have no idea what to get
It’s always a good idea to stick to your budget, even if you’re shopping for someone other than yourself. The trick is to find cheap products that won’t break the bank and are still top-notch in terms of quality. But if you don’t know where to find such items, or if you’re a little short on time? Not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of genius products that are all $25 or less.
Woman shares the one interview question she always asks that gets her the job
For many of us, job interviews can be a daunting experience - what if I forget what I need to say? What will happen if I don't know the answer to a question?. To avoid the embarrassing moment when you don't know the answer to a question, anyone wanting the job will prepare thoroughly to ensure the best possible outcome is achieved.
Woman Insists There's a "Glitch in the Matrix" After Greeting Person She Thought Was Dead
Where did they come from?
Woman Teaches Herself How to Make Victorian Plaster and Comes Out Beautifully
It took a lot of hard work.
Lensa is turning us into AI thirst trappers with its ubiquitous portrait app
Over the past week or so, word began to spread that there was a free one-week trial of the Lensa AI: Photo & Video Editor app that would allow you to upload 10-20 selfies and have artificial intelligence spit out 50 avatars in under an hour. If, after reading that, you found yourself muttering, "what the hell is Lensa?" Don't even worry about it. Prior to Sunday I didn't know what it was either, but am I now in possession of 50 AI-created portraits of myself ranging in thematic expressions, from "oh wow," to "am I holding a wand?" Well, yes, I certainly am.
WISH-TV
Kayla Sullivan shares ideas for reasons your child’s ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ didn’t move (other than you forgot)
Kid-ing with Kayla — Elf on the shelf is a Christmas tradition kids tend to love! They wake up every morning and usually, their elf is in a new fun position. Sometimes, they are really creative and the elf gets itself into some funny mischief. The idea is that the elf is Santa’s helper and monitors behavior in the home during the day. The elf then flies to the North Pole at night to report whether children in the home were naughty or nice. However, there are times the elf appears to be in the same place it was the day before. That’s why Kayla Sullivan did a report on this topic. She hopes parents will show their kids this video if an elf remains in the same spot in their house.
What makes us dance? It really is all about that bass
A recent study in the journal Current Biology found that people danced 12% more when very low frequency bass was played.
Mom's Grocery Shopping Trip Gone Wrong Is All Too Relatable
We've all been there and it isn't pleasant.
If You Loved "Wednesday" On Netflix, You Will Love These 15 Monstrous Books
If you're obsessed with the strange and creepy world of Wednesday, here are 15 macabre and monstrous books to read in between rounds of rewatching the series.
Upworthy
Mom accidentally lists baby for sale in hilarious post: Need it ‘gone today’
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 3, 2021. It has since been updated. Lucy Battle, Mom to a seven-month-old, hilariously listed her son for sale at a price of $1.33 on Facebook by accident. Battle was going about her day and wanted to get rid of her sofa. She took a couple of pictures of the sofa in its present condition and posted them on a local Facebook group and wrote, "Need gone today." What she didn't realize at the time was that she had also accidentally posted an image of her baby along with a few others of her sofa. It didn't help that it was the first picture on the post and the caption didn't help either, reading: 'Need gone today,' reported Leeds Live.
12tomatoes.com
Man Uses Facebook Marketplace To Sell Framed Photos Of Himself
When it comes to art, they sometimes say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I’ll have to agree with that statement, but then again, I’ll also have to say that sometimes people take things a little bit too far. This was seen in a most...
Woman shares hack for checking notes during video interview: ‘This is actually crazy’
A woman has offered a "fool-proof" way for acing any job interview, and it only requires asking one question. Job interviews may be stressful, but employers generally look for people who are curious and have interesting questions regarding the work at hand. It's easy to freeze up and not ask anything, but one question, in particular, seems to earn you the job every time.
Son Documents Moment His Asian Parents Try a Cheeseburger for the First Time
It's safe to say they're now fans.
drifttravel.com
Things You Must Do Before Relocating to a Different State
Are you considering a move to a different state? Whether you’re looking for a change of pace or want to be closer to family, there are a few things you should do before packing your bags. Here are six tips to get you started on your out-of-state move. 1....
Comments / 0