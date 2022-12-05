Read full article on original website
Related
touristmeetstraveler.com
Do You Need A Visa To Visit India? Getting One Is Easy
India is a massive and fascinating country, with every state different from the next, making for a fascinating visit. In fact, it’s best to make sure you have time to explore and get to know this Asian nation. Moreover, if you need a visa to visit, they are easy to get and can offer ample time for exploring.
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A hand grenade jerry-rigged into the detergent tray of a Kherson home’s washing machine. A street sign maliciously directing passers-by toward a deadly minefield. A police station that allegedly housed a torture chamber but remains so booby-trapped that demining crews can’t even start to hunt for evidence.
Private ultrasound clinics in the UK are profiting from our anxiety
One morning some years ago I was at a clinic in Brighton, having an appointment about an upcoming abortion. An odd winter, my second away from home, I was brittle and irritated with adult life. And I was confused when, suddenly, the woman turned the ultrasound screen round and told me to look at the heartbeat. The clinic’s window looked towards the sea, near a nightclub where I worked on the door, and I remember looking at her, then out of the window, then at the screen, where her finger hung by the black image for what felt like many minutes. I felt puzzled at the time, later shocked, today horrified.
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
World Cup 2022 diary: ‘Arabian Nights’ a curious experience under the claw
If France are heavily reliant on Kylian Mbappé then, given his illumination of a hitherto dreary match with Poland, that may be no hindrance. This is the third time covering a game at Al Thumama and leaving it has been a headache on the previous two, taxi pickups a vigorous hike away. But on this occasion two of us learn from past experience and exit slickly: we pitch up at the InterContinental hotel only 15 minutes into England against Senegal, joining Australia’s departing media corps to watch and commiserate. It is a shame to see them go having watched a gutsy Socceroos come close to overhauling Argentina a day ago, a lesson from which Lionel Messi and company will presumably learn.
Pakistan PM's son returns from exile to face graft charges
A son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has returned home after four years in London to face corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Fighting rages across south as Kyiv ‘shells church’ in Melitopol
At least two people were killed in a missile attack in occupied Melitopol, pro-Russia authorities said, after Kyiv attacked the southeastern city on Saturday.According to the Ukrainian authorities Melitopol – a major industrial and transport centre that is key to the defence of the south – has been occupied by Moscow since March.Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said air defence systems destroyed two missiles, while four reached their targets. At least 10 people sustained injuries in the attack.He said a "recreation centre" where people were dining was destroyed in the attack with...
Comments / 0