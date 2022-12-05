One morning some years ago I was at a clinic in Brighton, having an appointment about an upcoming abortion. An odd winter, my second away from home, I was brittle and irritated with adult life. And I was confused when, suddenly, the woman turned the ultrasound screen round and told me to look at the heartbeat. The clinic’s window looked towards the sea, near a nightclub where I worked on the door, and I remember looking at her, then out of the window, then at the screen, where her finger hung by the black image for what felt like many minutes. I felt puzzled at the time, later shocked, today horrified.

