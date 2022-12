The University of North Texas owes Seth Littrell nearly $1.6 million under the terms of his contract after firing him on Sunday.

The former head coach of UNT’s football team had one year remaining on his deal following this season with a base salary of $1.35 million. UNT owes Littrell the remainder of that base salary, to be paid on a monthly basis. The contract runs through Jan. 31, 2024.