Robert Edward Struckhoff
Robert Edward Struckhoff, age 80, of Athol, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Smith Center Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Denver, Colorado, on November 25, 1942, to Eddie and Geneva Struckhoff. Bob was the first of six children. Bob graduated from Kensington High School in...
Harold Marion Jordan
Harold Marion Jordan, age 89, of Hays, Kansas passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi, Hays. He was born February 22, 1933, at Hutchinson, Kansas, to Chester Marion and Jessie (Ruff) Jordan. He married Shirley (Haney) Jordan on October 18, 1952, at Clayton, New Mexico. She preceded him in death January 25, 2012.
