Robert Edward Struckhoff, age 80, of Athol, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Smith Center Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Denver, Colorado, on November 25, 1942, to Eddie and Geneva Struckhoff. Bob was the first of six children. Bob graduated from Kensington High School in...

ATHOL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO