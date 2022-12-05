ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Aneka Duncan

Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment

Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alissa Rose

Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.

Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $500 has been sent by the state

woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You will probably want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible to see if you got some money from the state of Georgia. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. And this money should have been sent to you by now.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

This week's student loan refinancing rates: December 5, 2022 | Rates rise

What are the perks of refinancing your student loan?. Will refinancing my student loans hurt my credit score?. Is it difficult to get approved for student loan refinancing?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
The Flint Journal

Stimulus update: 9 million Americans eligible for extra money; important deadline today

More than 9 million Americans could be owed money from the Internal Revenue Service. And today is an important deadline for those who want to claim their funds for free. In mid-October, the IRS began sending letters to U.S. residents who appear to have qualified for various benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. This includes people who could be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy