ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiian salt traditions are the focus of a new local musical

Hawaiʻi is the only state surrounded by the salty Pacific Ocean. That may explain its special relationship with paʻakai, or salt. We conclude “Salt Week” on The Conversation with a peek at the Honolulu Theatre for Youth’s season opener. It’s inspired by the generations of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Kauaʻi murals raise awareness about endemic species

Colorful murals of ʻiʻiwi, ʻōhiʻa, koa and other endemic species line Rice Street in downtown Līhuʻe. They are part of a recently completed project that seeks to raise awareness about Hawaiʻi’s endemic plants and animals. Several Hawaiian Telcom electrical boxes were...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Maunaloa lava no longer an imminent threat to Saddle Road

Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Maunaloa was still erupting Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy