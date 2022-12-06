Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
calcoastnews.com
Drunk driver who killed Cal Poly student convicted of DUI again
A Los Osos woman who struck and killed a Cal Poly student while driving under the influence in 2017 faces a new prison term after pleading guilty Wednesday to a DUI offense that occurred on Halloween in 2021. Gianna Brencola, 23, now faces up to six years in state prison....
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
Up to 5 inches of rain predicted in SLO County this weekend, threatening holiday events
Here’s what the rain means for local holiday events happening around the county.
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
Seven-vehicle car accident closes NB lanes of Hwy 101 temporarily
The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Price Street in Pismo Beach were blocked due to a multi-vehicle traffic incident earlier this morning.
Lamborghini driver busted going 152 mph on California highway, CHP says
"154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit."
Comments / 0