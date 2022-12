School 38-35 On Thursday, December 8 th the Bears hosted the Tallmadge Middle School Blue Devils. The teams battled back and forth throughout the tightly contested first quarter. Vittoria Grotto dropped a pair of treys as part of her 8 point quarter. The Bears closed the quarter with a small lead and looked to widen the gap in the second quarter. The Bears were able to get a couple of shots from long distance from Ava Raffin and Mati Griffie to build their lead. However, a pair of late traditional three-point plays allowed the guests to take a 20-18 lead into the break.

TALLMADGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO