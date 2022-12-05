Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.

35 MINUTES AGO