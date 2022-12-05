ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

William & Mary coach Mike London in familiar territory entering matchup with Montana State

BILLINGS — William & Mary head football coach Mike London has been down this road before. In 2008, London coached Richmond to the FCS national championship with a 24-7 victory over Montana at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That was 14 years ago — an eternity in sports — but it’s a game that’s still familiar to football fans in this neck of the woods, and still familiar to London.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTKR

Late rally propels Hampton to second straight victory

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Don't look now, but the Hampton Pirates are catching some fire in the final month of the calendar year. Hampton ended the game on a 10-2 run, storming back to top Loyola (MD), 65-61. The Pirates picked up their second straight victory and improved to 3-6 on the season.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Churchland's Hillman verbally commits to Notre Dame

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Brandyn Hillman wasn't sure if he would get the chance to play for a Power 5 program. Any doubts are now in the rearview mirror. The Churchland senior verbally committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. He did not hold any Power 5 offers entering his senior year, but caught plenty of eyes late in the recruiting process.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
macaronikid.com

Enter to Win a FREE Carnival CRUISE From Norfolk!

To celebrate Nauticus’ fantastic partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, one LUCKY WinterFest on the Wisconsin ticket purchaser will be selected to win a FREE SIX-DAY CRUISE FOR TWO aboard the Carnival Magic!. Now through December 31, 2022, all online tickets purchased for WinterFest on the Wisconsin will automatically be...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Upgrades Coming To Dorms At College Of William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG-Plans are in the works for upgrades as well as an expansion of residence halls at the College of William & Mary. The plans are part of the Housing & Dining Comprehensive Facilities Plan, which was first shared earlier this spring. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
cnu.edu

A Virginia Woman in History and a Captain for Life

Virginia Supreme Court Senior Justice William Mims reflects on the pioneering legacy of fellow Supreme Court Justice Cleo Powell. “When someone has been given much, much will be required in return; and when someone has been entrusted with much, even more will be required.” (Luke 12:48; New Living Translation)
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton

HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
HAMPTON, VA
chestertownspy.org

Chesapeake loses a Champion, Nick DiPasquale

Nicholas A. “Nick” DiPasquale, who as director of the Chesapeake Bay Program oversaw creation of the agreement that guides today’s restoration efforts and sought to build broader support for that work, died Nov. 24 after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Born in Rochester, NY,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton And Newport News Public Schools Receive Teacher Apprenticeship Grants

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has awarded $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions. The College of William & Mary was the recipient of one of those grants, receiving $16,000 to partner with Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy