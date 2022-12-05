Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Want to go for a walk in a safe and beautiful place? The Botanical Gardens in Norfolk are awesome!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this WinterScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
In search of great pizza in Norfolk? I tried Cogans in Ghent, and it was delicious!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Related
406mtsports.com
William & Mary preparing for elements, elite Montana State offense ahead of FCS quarterfinal game
BOZEMAN — The temperature in Williamsburg, Virginia, is forecast to range from 40 to 49 degrees on Friday. That’s cold compared to the 50- and 60-degree days earlier this week, but it’s nothing like the William & Mary football team will face on Friday. Fifth-seeded William &...
montanasports.com
William & Mary coach Mike London in familiar territory entering matchup with Montana State
BILLINGS — William & Mary head football coach Mike London has been down this road before. In 2008, London coached Richmond to the FCS national championship with a 24-7 victory over Montana at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That was 14 years ago — an eternity in sports — but it’s a game that’s still familiar to football fans in this neck of the woods, and still familiar to London.
WTKR
Late rally propels Hampton to second straight victory
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Don't look now, but the Hampton Pirates are catching some fire in the final month of the calendar year. Hampton ended the game on a 10-2 run, storming back to top Loyola (MD), 65-61. The Pirates picked up their second straight victory and improved to 3-6 on the season.
WTKR
Churchland's Hillman verbally commits to Notre Dame
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Brandyn Hillman wasn't sure if he would get the chance to play for a Power 5 program. Any doubts are now in the rearview mirror. The Churchland senior verbally committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. He did not hold any Power 5 offers entering his senior year, but caught plenty of eyes late in the recruiting process.
13newsnow.com
Basketball coaching great & Granby alum "Lefty" Driesell honored with a court in his name
NORFOLK, Va. — College coaching great, Charles "Lefty" Driesell would be the first to tell you that Granby High School has always been at his core through his childhood. The Norfolk native, who would go on to great things including being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame got one additional honor on Tuesday night.
WSLS
‘I’m going to bet on my kids’: Heritage ready for Class 3 title game with Phoebus
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 45 degrees and raining at Heritage’s practice on Tuesday. While some teams may move inside, the Pioneers suffered through, building character, confidence, and motivation, all in preparation for Saturday’s Class 3 State Championship game. A dream these players have had since 8th...
Scholarship named for beloved coach to help student-athletes
The family of a beloved Virginia Beach baseball coach killed in an Oct. 2021 car crash has raised about $170,000 for a memorial scholarship fund to help local student-athletes starting next spring.
WAVY News 10
Breeze Airways adds new flight to LA, resumes service to 3 cities from Norfolk in ’23
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Breeze Airways will be adding new non-stop service from Norfolk International Airport to Los Angeles next year while resuming service to Jacksonville, Fla. Pittsburgh, Pa. and Columbus, Ohio. The flights to Los Angeles will be on Fridays and Mondays beginning May 19 and Breeze will...
macaronikid.com
Enter to Win a FREE Carnival CRUISE From Norfolk!
To celebrate Nauticus’ fantastic partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, one LUCKY WinterFest on the Wisconsin ticket purchaser will be selected to win a FREE SIX-DAY CRUISE FOR TWO aboard the Carnival Magic!. Now through December 31, 2022, all online tickets purchased for WinterFest on the Wisconsin will automatically be...
peninsulachronicle.com
Upgrades Coming To Dorms At College Of William & Mary
WILLIAMSBURG-Plans are in the works for upgrades as well as an expansion of residence halls at the College of William & Mary. The plans are part of the Housing & Dining Comprehensive Facilities Plan, which was first shared earlier this spring. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
cnu.edu
A Virginia Woman in History and a Captain for Life
Virginia Supreme Court Senior Justice William Mims reflects on the pioneering legacy of fellow Supreme Court Justice Cleo Powell. “When someone has been given much, much will be required in return; and when someone has been entrusted with much, even more will be required.” (Luke 12:48; New Living Translation)
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Seafood AREC Facility Opens In Downtown Hampton
HAMPTON—A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, November 30, to officially mark the opening of the new Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Hampton. The new facility is located on the waterfront behind the Virginia Air and Space Science Center. Funding for the $10 million,...
chestertownspy.org
Chesapeake loses a Champion, Nick DiPasquale
Nicholas A. “Nick” DiPasquale, who as director of the Chesapeake Bay Program oversaw creation of the agreement that guides today’s restoration efforts and sought to build broader support for that work, died Nov. 24 after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Born in Rochester, NY,...
Navy identifies 4 Naval Station Norfolk sailors who died by suicide
All four sailors died over the span of a month while working at the same command: The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC).
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton And Newport News Public Schools Receive Teacher Apprenticeship Grants
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has awarded $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions. The College of William & Mary was the recipient of one of those grants, receiving $16,000 to partner with Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools.
WAVY News 10
Coast Guard: Norfolk-bound Ever Forward pilot was texting, making calls just before grounding of container ship
BALTIMORE, Md. (WAVY) – Inattention due to a pilot’s texting, making a series of phone calls and drafting an email was the root cause of the March grounding of a container ship that had been heading from Baltimore to Norfolk, the Coast Guard’s investigation report said. Specifically,...
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
Duo who monitored police scanner app amid Virginia Beach Food Lion burglary sentenced
Two men convicted in a Food Lion burglary earlier this year have been sentenced.
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker
NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
Comments / 0