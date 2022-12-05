Read full article on original website
Related
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
FREY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of FREYR Battery (Symbol: FREY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.78, changing hands as low as $10.31 per share. FREYR Battery shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HQY
In trading on Friday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.06, changing hands as low as $62.13 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $250.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical products...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to...
KR vs. SFM: One Grocery Stock Has a Clear Advantage — For Now
Investors looking for recession-resistant stocks may need to look no further than grocery stores, especially as inflation raises prices and boosts revenues. However, not all grocery chains are created equal. In this piece, we compared two grocery stocks. Kroger (NYSE:KR) owns a long list of grocery store chains, some of...
Independent Bank (INDB) Announces 7.8% Increase in Dividend
Independent Bank Corp. INDB rewards investors with a 7.8% hike in the quarterly dividend. The company will now pay a dividend of 55 cents per share, up from 51 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 6, 2023, to shareholders of record...
Why Is Green Dot (GDOT) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Green Dot (GDOT). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Green Dot due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
When thinking of dividends, common sectors that come to the minds of many include utilities, finance, and consumer staples. However, it could surprise some that several technology companies also reward their investors handsomely. Technology stocks are generally not targeted by income-focused investors, as it’s common for these companies to utilize...
Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD). Shares have added about 1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kodiak Sciences Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain LabCorp (LH) Stock for Now
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, or LabCorp LH, is gaining from the strength in its Drug Development business. The company’s continued efforts to identify and expand in high-growth opportunity areas instils optimism. However, stiff competition and foreign exchange headwinds do not bode well. In the past year, the Zacks...
Snap (SNAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $9.45, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.16, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.55%...
Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $11.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the health...
Estee Lauder (EL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Estee Lauder (EL) closed the most recent trading day at $240.41, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
