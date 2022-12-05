Read full article on original website
Mississippi sheriff drug operation nets 7 arrests, seizure of drugs and weapons
Seven people were arrested during a Project Safe Neighborhood detail by the Lamara County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Seven people were arrested in the operation. They were Davion Carter, Wayne Taylor, Lajuan Weathersby, Dawon Hinton, Dashaud Wheeler, Daniel Strickland, and Kadarius Fells. Seven firearms were also seized— one being...
Girlfriend of Jones County shooting suspect arrested
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they arrested the girlfriend of the man who is wanted in connection to a shooting near Moselle. Investigators said Tyrae Cooley, 46, was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension. They said they discovered evidence of her involvement in helping Stephen Poole evade apprehension. Cooley is expected […]
WDAM-TV
Suspect in DUI crash makes first court appearance, bond set at $50K
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Almost one year after a deadly car crash, Rikki Blackwell had her first appearance before a judge Friday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received toxicology reports confirming that Blackwell was under the influence of some type of illegal substance when she was in a head-on collision that allegedly caused the death of an unborn child.
WDAM-TV
Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hattiesburg Police Have Active Warrant For Man Wanted In Recent Shooting
Hattiesburg Police have an active warrant for an individual involved in a recent shooting. 29-year-old Shaquille Adams, has an active warrant for one count of aggravated assault, in connection to a shooting that happened in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 1 p.m. There...
WDAM-TV
Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, 12/07/22,...
WDAM-TV
Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening. According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.
WTOK-TV
Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season. JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday. Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different...
WDAM-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect wanted in South Pointe Wine & Liquor burglary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the suspect, shown in the video, broke into South Pointe Wine & Liquor on Highway 49 on Monday. If you can identify the suspect, please contact...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
WDAM-TV
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
WDAM-TV
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
WTOK-TV
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp has confirmed to News 11 that a man in the Beaverdam Community is dead. Kemp said that the victim, John Parker, 42, was found unresponsive in a residence on County Road 224 Monday morning. The Parker and another individual had gotten...
impact601.com
Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident
A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son
The family of a Fayette man whose disappearance in early October ended with his remains found on a piece of private land in Taylorsville is seeking both justice and answers as to what happened to him. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described by his family as an intelligent, hardworking...
Dismembered Body of Man Found Stuffed in Toolbox Identified
The Pearl River County Coroner confirmed that Seth Colter Odom had died from a gunshot wound and had been dead for a week.
WDAM-TV
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County High School student has been arrested after bringing a firearm to campus Tuesday morning. According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, he received reports of multiple shootings in and around the Wayne County area this past weekend that the student in question was possibly involved with.
WDAM-TV
Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Jones County. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to the collision at Highway 29 and Holly Road to assist with emergency medical care and traffic control. The collision occurred around 5 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house...
