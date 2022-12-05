ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WJTV 12

Girlfriend of Jones County shooting suspect arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they arrested the girlfriend of the man who is wanted in connection to a shooting near Moselle. Investigators said Tyrae Cooley, 46, was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension. They said they discovered evidence of her involvement in helping Stephen Poole evade apprehension. Cooley is expected […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect in DUI crash makes first court appearance, bond set at $50K

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Almost one year after a deadly car crash, Rikki Blackwell had her first appearance before a judge Friday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department received toxicology reports confirming that Blackwell was under the influence of some type of illegal substance when she was in a head-on collision that allegedly caused the death of an unborn child.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man charged with auto burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man for auto burglary on Friday afternoon. According to HPD, 54-year-old David Rushing, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the 3700 block of Hardy Street at Midtown Market. According to a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Hattiesburg Police Have Active Warrant For Man Wanted In Recent Shooting

Hattiesburg Police have an active warrant for an individual involved in a recent shooting. 29-year-old Shaquille Adams, has an active warrant for one count of aggravated assault, in connection to a shooting that happened in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 1 p.m. There...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday. “On Wednesday, 12/07/22,...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Man seriously injured after Friday evening shooting in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road on Friday evening. According to JCSD, one man was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of an apparent serious gunshot wound.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season. JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday. Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect wanted in South Pointe Wine & Liquor burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary investigation. According to HPD, the suspect, shown in the video, broke into South Pointe Wine & Liquor on Highway 49 on Monday. If you can identify the suspect, please contact...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident

A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Jones County. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to the collision at Highway 29 and Holly Road to assist with emergency medical care and traffic control. The collision occurred around 5 p.m.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house...
HATTIESBURG, MS

