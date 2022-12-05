ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

What do only Justin Herbert and HOFer Dan Marino have in common?

With the Chargers holding a slim 3-0 lead with 9:49 left in the first half, Herbert led a five-play, 43-yard scoring drive capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams to equal Marino's mark. Facing a second and eight from the Dolphins' 10-yard line, Herbert scrambled to his...
Yardbarker

Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury

Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins

I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend

The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Could Saints be destination if Sean Payton returns?

NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan reports that if Payton decides to return after a year at Fox Sports, his home of 15 years could be the most realistic landing spot. Duncan reminds us that Payton remains under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season while noting:. One person close to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State could get 'embarrassed' by Georgia in CFP

Kirk Herbstreit once played for the Ohio State Buckeyes but thinks his alma mater could have a bad night against the Georgia Bulldogs in the upcoming College Football Playoff. "Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," Herbstreit explained during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," as shared by Matt Audilet of The Spun. "Now they kind of back in into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game

The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
DETROIT, MI

