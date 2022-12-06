ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
247Sports

In-state 2023 target Jaylen Lloyd sets decision date

Fresh off an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, 2023 Omaha Westside athlete Jaylen Lloyd has set a date to announce his college decision. Lloyd will announce Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. CT at the Boys and Girls Club in Omaha, choosing from Nebraska, Illinois, Texas Tech, Florida and Georgia. The Florida and Georgia offers are in track, while Texas Tech and Nebraska are both track and football.
247Sports

Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims

Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
Western Iowa Today

Debbie Bruck Obituary

Funeral Services for 53 year old Debbie Bruck of Manilla will be Wednesday, November 30th at 6PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4PM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband Randy...
247Sports

247Sports

