Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Bevan Money taps Sopra Banking Software for core banking tech
Bevan Money, a new UK-based applicant challenger bank for public sector workers, has partnered with Sopra Banking Software (SBS) for its core banking technology. Claiming to be the UK’s first lender specifically backing public sector workers, Bevan Money aims to provide mortgages for first-time buyers and later-life borrowers as well as provide “ethical accounts for bigger-picture savers”.
fintechfutures.com
Investec taps Surecomp for its digital trade finance tech
Investment banking and wealth management firm Investec has tapped Surecomp for its automated end-to-end trade finance processing technology. Investec selected Surecomp’s Trade Finance-as-a-Service (TFaaS) offering to support its newly formed trade finance business, with the tech firm’s cloud-based DOKA-NG and RIVO solutions allowing the bank to execute trade finance requests from its customers across the world.
fintechfutures.com
Open banking fintech Plaid to cut 260 jobs
Open banking platform Plaid is laying off 260 employees as the firm adjusts to tougher macroeconomic conditions. In a message to employees across the US, UK and Europe, Plaid CEO Zach Perret says that during the Covid pandemic, a “dramatic increase” in fintech adoption led to a sharp increase in usage by existing customers, “substantial revenue acceleration” and a large number of new customer signups. As a result, the firm hired “aggressively” and invested in new products to meet demand.
fintechfutures.com
The Independent BankersBank in tech overhaul with Jack Henry
The Independent BankersBank (TIB), the largest bankers’ bank in the US, has signed with banking tech provider Jack Henry to modernise its technology infrastructure. With 40+ years in business, Texas-based TIB provides more than 30 correspondent banking products and services to nearly 1,400 community financial institutions across all 50 states.
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures Jobs: Three fintech careers to consider for 2023
While the recent tech layoffs around the globe are a cause for concern, fintech in the UK is booming. Recent data compiled by Deloitte as part of the government’s Kalifa Review shows that there are currently over 2,500 fintech companies across the UK. London has established itself as a “superhub” and is the second highest-ranking fintech ecosystem globally with the highest concentration of financial and professional services firms.
fintechfutures.com
Sunbit lands $250m debt facility to expand access to credit
In-store credit fintech Sunbit has closed a $250 million revolving debt facility from Credit Suisse and Waterfall Asset Management. The new debt facility will diversify Sunbit’s financing sources and support the firm’s growth, enabling it to offer credit through both point of sale (POS) loans and its branded card. The company intends to leverage the debt facility to scale its nationwide merchant distribution network as it looks to support Americans with “fair and transparent” financing.
fintechfutures.com
Avant secures $250m in debt and equity from Ares Management
Online lending fintech Avant Credit, which aims to provide credit to the underserved non-prime US consumer, has raised $250 million of corporate debt and redeemable preferred equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit funds. This funding follows a $250 million securitisation in September which brought the total amount of asset-backed debt...
fintechfutures.com
Keyrock lands $72m in Series B funding round
Digital asset market maker Keyrock has raised $72 million in a Series B funding round which saw participation from Ripple, SIX Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures. Since its launch in 2017, Keyrock has become the liquidity partner for over 85 centralised and decentralised trading venues. It claims to have expanded into 200 new markets and seen threefold growth in trading volume in the past year.
fintechfutures.com
Crypto platform Zumo hires first chief data and analytics officer
Edinburgh-based crypto platform Zumo has appointed Vicky Byrom as its first chief data and analytics officer (CDAO) with a focus on making data analytics “accessible, transparent, secure and useful to the organisation”. Byrom has more than 20 years of experience delivering data and analytics projects across both private...
fintechfutures.com
North America fintech funding round-up: Syncfy, Totem and more
This week’s handy Friday funding round-up includes four North America-based fintech start-ups – Syncfy, Totem, Fintel Connect and Save. Syncfy, a fintech start-up building an open finance platform in Latin America, has bagged $10 million in seed funding led by Point72 Ventures. The round also includes investments from...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 9 December 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Santander UK hit with £107.7m FCA fine for AML failures. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined the UK arm of Spanish banking heavyweight Santander £107.7 million for “repeated” anti-money laundering (AML) failures, saying it found “serious and persistent” gaps in the bank’s AML controls.
fintechfutures.com
Drata doubles valuation to $2bn following $200m Series C
Security and compliance automation company Drata has secured a $200 million Series C funding round, doubling its valuation to $2 billion since November 2021. The Series C round was co-led by ICONIQ Growth and GGV Capital and saw participation from Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures (SentinelOne), Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI) and FOG Ventures (Operators Guild).
fintechfutures.com
Reflections on 2022
As we hurtle towards the end of the year, I wanted to reflect on 2022 and see how my forecasts for the year have turned out. At the start of 2022, I predicted that the metaverse and Web3 would start to trend, banks would embrace climate tech, and personalisation in digital banking would be more of a priority.
fintechfutures.com
Singapore’s Osome raises $25m in Series B funding
Osome, a financial admin platform for small businesses, has secured $25 million in a Series B funding round which saw participation from Illuminate Financial, AFG Partners and Winter Capital. Founded in 2018, Osome uses machine learning to help businesses automate accounting and tasks such as payroll and tax reporting. The...
fintechfutures.com
Broadridge names Martin Koopman as new chief product officer
Broadridge Financial Solutions has appointed Martin Koopman as its new chief product officer (CPO), taking up the role from 1 January 2023. Koopman joined Broadridge in 2014 as head of strategy for its investor services communication business. In 2017, he was named president, bank broker-dealer (BBD), overseeing the launch of more than 70 product initiatives including the Shareholder Rights Directive solution in Europe with more than 300 new clients; retail shareholder tools, including the ProxyVote app, proxyvote.com and external APIs.
fintechfutures.com
TripActions bags $400m in credit facilities to boost expansion
Travel, corporate card and expense management firm TripActions has secured $400 million in credit facilities from Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The funding consists of a warehouse debt facility from Goldman Sachs with a $200 million commitment ($300 million total limit) and an asset-backed lending facility of $100 million led by SVB.
fintechfutures.com
Getting banked: financial services and the US cannabis industry
The cannabis industry is the fastest-growing industry on the planet. All over the world, laws restricting the use of cannabis as a medicinal or recreational substance are being relaxed. But as the world moves from ‘reefer madness’ to weed gummies, this liminal phase throws up a number of problems for...
Comments / 0