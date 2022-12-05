Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 8, 2022: Ice Rink Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 8, 2022:. The Wilmington Ice Rink & Recreation Facility Committee meets at 7:30pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The RMLD Citizens Advisory Board meets at 6pm at the RMLD Building...
nshoremag.com
10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore
The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Realtor To Provide FREE Santa Letters To Kids
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington realtor Katie Gillis-Ware, of Leading Edge Real Estate, is giving back to the community she lives in, works in and loves!. Katie is working for the “big guy” this year and sending Santa letters to little boys and girls in our community. If...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 5, 2022. Anita was born on March 1, 1945, in Winthrop, MA; she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Annie (Ciampa) DiPietro. Anita was raised in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
Where to dine in or order takeout for a joyful Christmas Day feast
When you want to celebrate with loved ones, head to one of these local restaurants. When you think of Christmas, you probably imagine an exchanging of gifts, the sparkling lights of a tree, and a memorable time dining with family and beloved friends. As the holiday draws nearer, perhaps you are wondering what kind of meal would best be enjoyed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Luckily, a number of local Boston restaurants are preparing sumptuous feasts.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 4, 2022: Nursing Home Receives Bomb Threat; Teen Employee Assaulted By Customer At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 4, 2022:. A Cumberland Farms manager called to report an employee accepted a fake $100 bill. (6:17am) Homeowner reported a tractor trailer damaged his lawn on Garden Avenue. Police located tractor trailer and told homeowner...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Boston If You're LGBTQ+
Each of these Boston neighborhoods brings its unique flair to the city, but they all have a history of allyship and inclusion with the LGBTQ+ community.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building
BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 5, 2022: Vehicle Stolen From Regency Place; Malden Man Arrested On Larceny Charges; Broken Train Gate
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, December 5, 2022:. Animal Control Officer picked up an injured goose from Lake Street and brought it to the Foster Hospital for Small Animals in Grafton. (9:29am) Timothy James Cervera, Jr. (34, Malden) was arrested for...
Eater
How to Celebrate Hanukkah in Boston
The Jewish festival of lights starts on the night of Sunday, December 18 and runs until Monday, December 26 this year, and restaurants and markets around Boston are gearing up for the holiday with stacks of sweet sufganiyot and crispy, crunchy latkes. Below, find a guide to special Hanukkah menus for dine-in and takeout around Boston.
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
Comments / 0