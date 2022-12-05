Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Does Childhood Adversity Cause Mental Health Problems?
It’s well known that experiencing adverse events in childhood (such as maltreatment, domestic violence, or parental substance abuse) is associated with mental health problems. But, despite decades of research, we still don’t know the extent to which these adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) cause mental health problems. This confusion...
How parents can play a key role in the prevention and treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide. The COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributor to these startling figures, but rates of teen mental illness have been rising over the past decade. One crucial factor that has received little attention in supporting teen mental health is the role that parents can play. This is surprising,...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Mental Health
1. In this meta-ethnography, basic human needs, psycho-emotional factors, and external social determinants demonstrated a role in the unmet mental health needs of homeless individuals. 2. Furthermore, stable housing was found to be foundational in improving all domains of mental health needs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Over 200,000 individuals...
Spotlight on Mental Health
Complex Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (a.k.a Complex PTSD or C-PTSD) is an anxiety disorder that involves many of the same symptoms as Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (a.k.a PTSD). However, unlike PTSD where the traumatic events are attributed to one instance of trauma, C-PTSD is attributed to multiple instances of trauma mostly happening during a person’s childhood. Also, when looking at the development of C-PTSD within minority populations, racism, poverty, the justice system, and oppression can add an additional layer of trauma to an individual that has experienced ongoing trauma during their early childhood years. The types of long-term traumatic events that can cause C-PTSD include:
PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
psychologytoday.com
Why We All Should Get Screened for Anxiety
The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently released a recommendation that all adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety. 40% of women and 26% of men will experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime. Increased anxiety screening should destigmatize mental health and improve research, funding, and accessibility to...
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Break An Addiction
Are you struggling with an addiction? Millions of people are, and overcoming it can seem impossible. But it’s not. It is possible to overcome addiction with the right resources and assistance. If you want tips on overcoming drug addiction and achieving sober living LA, keep reading!. Things You Should...
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression
A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
techaiapp.com
The Future of Major Depressive Disorder Treatments
Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen major strides in the treatment options for major depressive disorder. We now understand that depression isn’t the same for everyone. The idea is to identify and diagnose what’s happening in a person’s neurochemistry so we can target our treatment in a way that works specifically for them.
psychologytoday.com
Employment, Arguments and Borderline Personality Disorder
A recent study found that employment is associated with recovery from borderline personality disorder (BPD). The longitudinal study found that people with BPD who were functioning well after one year were more likely to be employed. The study found that they experienced fewer arguments, fewer symptoms of BPD, had more...
verywellmind.com
Can Stress Cause High Blood Pressure?
When you are stressed, your body responds in a couple of ways. Your heart rate and pulse quicken, your muscles tighten, and your blood pressure also rises. Being in a constant state of stress has been linked to the development of high blood pressure, otherwise known as hypertension. High blood...
What TikTok Gets Wrong About Mental Health
It's important to know the potential dangers of making TikTok your only mental health resource. Here are a few things mental health TikTok often gets wrong.
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
MedicalXpress
New visions for mental health care
Globally, 1 in 5 people will be affected by a serious mental health issue. Yet, according to Thomas Insel, the former head of the National Institute of Mental Health, despite tens of billions of dollars invested in neuroscience and genetics research, we've hardly moved the needle in improving the lives of people living with mental illness.
Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise
Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
When does mental distress become a mental illness?
Human beings experience a range of emotions, some of which are pleasant, such as joy and happiness, and others that are uncomfortable or even painful, such as anxiety, anger or grief. Often, emotional discomfort or pain is temporary and appropriate to the circumstances. It is natural, and even helpful, to experience anxiety when facing a difficult decision, or grief when a loved one dies. However, when painful mental states are long-lasting and interfere with our ability to function well in our daily lives and relationships, it can mean we are experiencing a form of mental illness. Mental illnesses usually have...
MedicalXpress
Study: People with mental disorders lose years of their working lives
By looking at the data of all people aged 18–65 years registered in Denmark over a period of 22 years, researchers from Aarhus University have been able to shed light on some of the consequences faced by those diagnosed with a mental disorder. The study followed a total of...
