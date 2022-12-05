Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 8, 2022: Ice Rink Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 8, 2022:. The Wilmington Ice Rink & Recreation Facility Committee meets at 7:30pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The RMLD Citizens Advisory Board meets at 6pm at the RMLD Building...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Realtor To Provide FREE Santa Letters To Kids
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington realtor Katie Gillis-Ware, of Leading Edge Real Estate, is giving back to the community she lives in, works in and loves!. Katie is working for the “big guy” this year and sending Santa letters to little boys and girls in our community. If...
nshoremag.com
10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore
The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
WBUR
Big investors are buying mobile home parks — and upending the lives of residents
All across the country, investors are buying mobile home parks like the one in Revere, upending the lives of residents who have lived there, often for decades. In some parks, the new owners have cleared mobile homes to make way for new development. In others, they have jacked up rents.
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Dec. 7th – Beverly to Buy Waterfront Property – Danvers Taxes to Increase – Local Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Expect rain showers to stick around much of the day before a cold front passes through tonight! Conditions will clear out for Thursday and Friday before unsettled weather returns for the weekend. Highs today mid 50s. Community News Notes – Photos –...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 4, 2022: Nursing Home Receives Bomb Threat; Teen Employee Assaulted By Customer At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 4, 2022:. A Cumberland Farms manager called to report an employee accepted a fake $100 bill. (6:17am) Homeowner reported a tractor trailer damaged his lawn on Garden Avenue. Police located tractor trailer and told homeowner...
NECN
Two Trucks ‘Storrowed' on Same Bridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge
Two trucks hit a bridge over Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Mass. on Tuesday in a double "storrowing" event. "Storrowing" is a reference to Storrow Drive, where it is common for trucks to strike or even get stuck under the low bridges despite warning signs about the low clearance in the area.
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 5, 2022: Vehicle Stolen From Regency Place; Malden Man Arrested On Larceny Charges; Broken Train Gate
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, December 5, 2022:. Animal Control Officer picked up an injured goose from Lake Street and brought it to the Foster Hospital for Small Animals in Grafton. (9:29am) Timothy James Cervera, Jr. (34, Malden) was arrested for...
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 5, 2022. Anita was born on March 1, 1945, in Winthrop, MA; she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Annie (Ciampa) DiPietro. Anita was raised in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
high-profile.com
Marr Companies Appoints New Company Officers
Boston – The Marr Companies chairman and CEO, Dan Marr, recently announced that Jeffrey Marr Jr. has been appointed president of Marr Scaffolding Company, and Christopher Foley has been named vice president of Isaac Blair & Co. Inc. A member of the sixth generation of the Marr family, Jeffrey...
Comments / 0