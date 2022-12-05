ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Realtor To Provide FREE Santa Letters To Kids

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington realtor Katie Gillis-Ware, of Leading Edge Real Estate, is giving back to the community she lives in, works in and loves!. Katie is working for the “big guy” this year and sending Santa letters to little boys and girls in our community. If...
nshoremag.com

10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore

The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 4, 2022: Nursing Home Receives Bomb Threat; Teen Employee Assaulted By Customer At Market Basket

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 4, 2022:. A Cumberland Farms manager called to report an employee accepted a fake $100 bill. (6:17am) Homeowner reported a tractor trailer damaged his lawn on Garden Avenue. Police located tractor trailer and told homeowner...
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, 77

WILMINGTON, MA — Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 5, 2022. Anita was born on March 1, 1945, in Winthrop, MA; she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Annie (Ciampa) DiPietro. Anita was raised in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
high-profile.com

Marr Companies Appoints New Company Officers

Boston – The Marr Companies chairman and CEO, Dan Marr, recently announced that Jeffrey Marr Jr. has been appointed president of Marr Scaffolding Company, and Christopher Foley has been named vice president of Isaac Blair & Co. Inc. A member of the sixth generation of the Marr family, Jeffrey...
