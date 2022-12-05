ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nshoremag.com

10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore

The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

Christmas trees not allowed in Dedham libraries this season

DEDHAM - A festive wreath hangs on the door of Dedham Library's Endicott Branch. But step inside, and it's business as usual between the bookshelves. The branch supervisor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 their Christmas tree is staying in storage. "I was told that, when people, I use the word people, walked in that room, it made them uncomfortable," branch supervisor Lisa Desmond told WBZ Radio. Desmond posted her disappointment on social media; hundreds of passionate responses followed. "Town hall has a menorah out. I say let's celebrate every tradition, religion, whatever it is that sparks joy for...
DEDHAM, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building

BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, 77

WILMINGTON, MA — Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 5, 2022. Anita was born on March 1, 1945, in Winthrop, MA; she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Annie (Ciampa) DiPietro. Anita was raised in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
WILMINGTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals

Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Owner of Boston bar that inspired 'Cheers' remembers actress Kirstie Alley

BOSTON — Tributes are continuing to pour in for actress Kirstie Alley, who died on Monday after a recent diagnosis of colon cancer. Alley, 71, won an Emmy Award and Golden Globe for her portrayal of Rebecca Howe on "Cheers." That sitcom's setting was inspired by a Boston bar originally known as the Bull & Finch Pub.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Where are the best thrift shops in Greater Boston?

We want to know the vintage markets, thrift stores, and consignment shops where you've found your best items. Whether you’re looking to save some money or be a more sustainable shopper, there’s no shortage of options in Greater Boston. An increasing number of Americans are turning to thrift...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy