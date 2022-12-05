Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 8, 2022: Ice Rink Committee To Meet
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 8, 2022:. The Wilmington Ice Rink & Recreation Facility Committee meets at 7:30pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The RMLD Citizens Advisory Board meets at 6pm at the RMLD Building...
nshoremag.com
10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore
The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
Christmas trees not allowed in Dedham libraries this season
DEDHAM - A festive wreath hangs on the door of Dedham Library's Endicott Branch. But step inside, and it's business as usual between the bookshelves. The branch supervisor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 their Christmas tree is staying in storage. "I was told that, when people, I use the word people, walked in that room, it made them uncomfortable," branch supervisor Lisa Desmond told WBZ Radio. Desmond posted her disappointment on social media; hundreds of passionate responses followed. "Town hall has a menorah out. I say let's celebrate every tradition, religion, whatever it is that sparks joy for...
tmpresale.com
Celebrating Billy Joels show in Salisbury, MA May 25th, 2023 – presale code
Excited that presale password for another Celebrating Billy Joel presale is now available! During the special pre-sale members with active subscriptions have got a great chance to acquire show tickets before anyone else!. This presale is the time to acquire your tickets earlier than they go on sale to the...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023
The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building
BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Escape Room With Cocktails Coming to Boston
If you consider yourself a Disney adult, or just simply are over 21 years of age and enjoy Disney, an experience is coming to Boston, MA, next year that you may want to go explore. Imagine stepping into a Disney movie while sipping on a delicious cocktail. You can be...
WCVB
Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform together at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announced they will perform together at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023. This night in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will mark the first time the two artists have performed on the same stage in the New England area, a spokesperson said.
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
everettleader.com
The Creation Of A Submarine Sandwich That Reaches Perfection
When I do local subs – that is – Everett subs I order from DiBlasi’s or from the Everett Square Deli. Both give great service and design subs that I like. You see, I never just order a sub. I need to have my subs specially made....
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 5, 2022. Anita was born on March 1, 1945, in Winthrop, MA; she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Annie (Ciampa) DiPietro. Anita was raised in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals
Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
WCVB
Owner of Boston bar that inspired 'Cheers' remembers actress Kirstie Alley
BOSTON — Tributes are continuing to pour in for actress Kirstie Alley, who died on Monday after a recent diagnosis of colon cancer. Alley, 71, won an Emmy Award and Golden Globe for her portrayal of Rebecca Howe on "Cheers." That sitcom's setting was inspired by a Boston bar originally known as the Bull & Finch Pub.
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Where are the best thrift shops in Greater Boston?
We want to know the vintage markets, thrift stores, and consignment shops where you've found your best items. Whether you’re looking to save some money or be a more sustainable shopper, there’s no shortage of options in Greater Boston. An increasing number of Americans are turning to thrift...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Comments / 0