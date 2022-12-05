WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 2, 2022: Attempted Break-In At Smoke Shop; Hit & Run On Ballardvale Street

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 5, 2022: Vehicle Stolen From Regency Place; Malden Man Arrested On Larceny Charges; Broken Train Gate
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, December 5, 2022:. Animal Control Officer picked up an injured goose from Lake Street and brought it to the Foster Hospital for Small Animals in Grafton. (9:29am) Timothy James Cervera, Jr. (34, Malden) was arrested for...
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
Wrong-Way Driver From Methuen Apprehended With Stop Sticks In New Hampshire
An intoxicated driver attempted to drive from Massachusetts to New Hampshire, but did so while driving against traffic, authorities said. Multiple people reported a silver sedan driving northbound in the southbound lane on I-93 shortly after midnight on Thursday Dec. 8, New Hampshire State Police reported. A trooper who was...
whdh.com
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
manchesterinklink.com
1 person seriously injured in 2-car crash on Front Street, driver charged
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett woman was injured Tuesday in a crash on Front Street, and a city man has been charged with DUI. On December 6th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of 1600 Front Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash. During the course of the investigation, Manchester Police learned that a white Mazda hatchback driven by Frank Hyslop Jr., 56, of Manchester, collided with a silver Buick sedan driven by a 68-year-old female from Hooksett.
71-Year-Old Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Chelmsford Crash: Police
A 71-year-old Maine man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, after he was hit while crossing Maple Road in Chelmsford, authorities said. Witnesses said the man was crossing the street near Byam Elementary School around 4:30 p.m. when a Toyota minivan smashed into him, officials sai…
Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Receive State Help to Make Up For Underfunded Years
Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Departments are receiving a fresh round of state aid to make up for previously underfunded budgets. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant Program awarded $198,160 to Haverhill Police, $80,000 to Haverhill Fire and a about a million each to Lawrence Police and Fire Departments. The program is intended to boost public safety departments in cities with least 60,000 people and budgets of less than $200 per capita as of 2010.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
WCVB
Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield
BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
WCVB
Officials ID wrong-way driver killed in Route 3 crash in Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth, Massachusetts, woman is dead after a wrong-way crash Tuesday night in Duxbury. The two-vehicle crash happened on Route 3 south near Exit 20 shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 and struck...
NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating
DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
WMUR.com
Hooksett police search for catalytic converter theft suspects
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police in Hooksett are looking for two people accused of stealing several catalytic converters from company cars. Police said overnight last Tuesday, the suspects crawled up underneath cars belonging to Soil-Away Cleaning and Restoration Services on East Point Drive. The car police said they're looking for...
msonewsports.com
Thursday, 12/8 – Bertucci’s Closes Local Restaurant – Nahant to Take Decisive Action (Kill) Against Coyotes – Community Updates
Weather – National Weather Service – While most areas experienced their daily highs around midnight, temps will still remain seasonably mild this afternoon! Upper 40s & low 50s are forecast under sunny skies. PS: Dec 8th is the earliest sunset of the year here in S. New England! It’s all uphill from here.
whdh.com
Hours-long standoff after armed assault in Cambridge ends in arrest
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - After a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night, local police said the issue had been resolved safely. Earlier in the evening police reported an active standoff situation on Gore Street. A man had barricaded himself inside a home after committing an armed assault, officials said. They had been able to enter the home and arrest the suspect before sending the man to the hospital for drug and alcohol related evaluation.
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
iheart.com
Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman
Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
Comments / 0