WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 2, 2022: Attempted Break-In At Smoke Shop; Hit & Run On Ballardvale Street

BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.

BOXFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO