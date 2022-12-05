ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

WHS Boosters Association Raffling Off Fully Stocked Wine & Beer Fridge To Support Scholarships For Student Athletes

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Realtor To Provide FREE Santa Letters To Kids

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington realtor Katie Gillis-Ware, of Leading Edge Real Estate, is giving back to the community she lives in, works in and loves!. Katie is working for the “big guy” this year and sending Santa letters to little boys and girls in our community. If...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, 77

WILMINGTON, MA — Anita M. (DiPietro) Sirignano, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 5, 2022. Anita was born on March 1, 1945, in Winthrop, MA; she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Annie (Ciampa) DiPietro. Anita was raised in Lynn and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy