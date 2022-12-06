Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
JEFF SKINNER EARNS A HEARING WITH PLAYER SAFETY FOR CROSS CHECKING JAKE GUENTZEL IN THE FACE
That didn't take very long. Just a couple hours after the incident, the NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Jeff Skinner for a hearing with regards to Friday night's cross check on Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. A hearing - given the severity of the incident - likely means Skinner...
markerzone.com
DARRYL SUTTER ON SATURDAY NIGHT'S OFFICIATING, 'YOU COME INTO TORONTO, YOU KNOW WHAT GOES ON'
In Calgary's Saturday night OT defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flames found themselves shorthanded six times, while the Leafs buried three powerplay goals; including Mitch Marner's game-winner in the extra frame. After the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter was asked about his team taking six penalties. Uncharacteristically,...
Yardbarker
Tension for Blues Reaching a Breaking Point
Frustration is beginning to boil over in St. Louis. The team is now in its fourth season since winning its first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and tensions are seemingly higher than ever. The Blues are in a complicated spot as they are experiencing a number of pressing tensions from multiple areas as the holiday break inches closer. If they are to break out of their slump and reclaim ground, they will first need to address three main areas of tension.
markerzone.com
JEFF SKINNER TOSSED FROM GAME FOR BRUTAL CROSS CHECK
Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner was tossed from their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for crosschecking Jake Guentzel in the face with just 0:21 remaining in regulation. Skinner received a two minute minor for slashing, a five minute major for cross checking along with a match penalty. Guentzel was called...
markerzone.com
JAROMIR JAGR RETURNS TO PLAY IN CZECH EXTRALIGA FOR FIRST TIME IN EIGHT MONTHS
It was unclear if hockey fans would ever see Jaromir Jagr suit up again, but on Sunday, the 50-year-old returned to action for his club, Kladno, in the Czech Extraliga for the first time since April. As soon as Jagr stepped onto the ice for his first shift, it marked...
markerzone.com
JACK HUGHES SETS NHL RECORD IN FRIDAY'S DEFEAT TO THE ISLANDERS
In Friday's matchup against the New York Islanders, Jack Hughes set an all-time NHL record. Down three goals near the end of the third period, Hughes played the final 6:02, marking the longest shift in the league's 105-year history. Hughes scored a goal in that time too, pulling the Devils...
markerzone.com
PLAYER SAFETY SUSPENDS PIERRE ENGVALL FOR THURSDAY'S SLASHING INCIDENT
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall has been suspended for one game, per the NHL's Department of Player Safety. The action comes in response to Thursday night's incident against the Los Angeles Kings. Engvall will miss Toronto's Saturday night matchup against the Calgary Flames, eligible to return on Tuesday when...
markerzone.com
SHELDON KEEFE FULL OF PRAISE FOR WILLIAM NYLANDER FOLLOWING FIVE-POINT NIGHT ON SATURDAY
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been on an absolute tear over the last month and have not lost in regulation since November 11th against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In that time, the Maple Leafs have gone 11-0-3 and have plenty of players to thank for that including Mitch Marner, who's on a 22-game point streak, Auston Matthews as well as the goaltending tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov.
Yardbarker
Are Blues Thinking About Tanking the Season, Selling Players?
Following another disappointing loss on Thursday, the players on the St. Louis Blues are growing frustrated with the way this season has gone. It won’t take long before that frustration turns into something more and with the speculation surrounding the team, players who aren’t necessarily going to be part of the team’s future way down the line could be players GM Doug Armstrong wants to move.
markerzone.com
PIERRE ENGVALL SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY FOR SLASHING KINGS' SEAN DURZI
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall for his slash to the head of Kings defenseman Sean Durzi on Thursday night. Engvall received a match penalty for the play, and the hearing to which he was beckoned opens the possibility of a suspension.
markerzone.com
KRIS LETANG AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAY'S GAME, LESS THAN TWO WEEKS AFTER SUFFERING STROKE
During his pre-game media briefing, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach shocked reporters and the hockey world when he said that defenceman Kris Letang will be a game-time decision and is available to return to the lineup for their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Letang, 35, suffered a stroke...
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS ANOTHER NHLER'S CAREER IN JEOPARDY DUE TO REPEATED HEAD INJURIES
Head injuries have long been understudied and overlooked in contact sports. In hockey especially, the culture of 'battling through injury' is prevalent, which isn't inherently a bad thing. Personally, it taught me a lot about fighting through adversity and the strength to do so. When it comes to head injuries,...
markerzone.com
CLAUDE JULIEN RETURNS TO COACHING ROLE IN SWITZERLAND
Former Montreal Canadiens bench boss Claude Julien is returning to HC Ambri Piotta for the second time during the 2022-23 season in a coaching advisory role. HC Ambri Piotta announced in a tweet that Julien will be returning to the organization on Friday and will remain with them until December 20th. It's safe to say that Julien is continuing to look for an opportunity to be a head coach again, whether that be in the NHL or abroad.
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER ROMANOV COMMENTS ON HIS BIG HIT ON DEVILS FORWARD MILES WOOD
New York Islanders defenceman Alexander Romanov laid a HUGE hit on New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood during Friday's game between the two teams. Just over half-way through the second period, Wood was skating through the Islanders' zone with the puck when Romanov comes in like a freight train and levelling the Devils forward. Romanov was then jumped by Michael McLeod and forced into a fight.
markerzone.com
DARRYL SUTTER SAYS THAT THE MAPLE LEAFS ARE THE BEST TEAM IN THE NHL
It's an all-Canadian battle on Saturday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Calgary Flames. The two teams have gone in opposite directions since the start of the season in mid-October. Currently, the Calgary Flames sit fifth in the Pacific Division with a 13-11-3 record through 27 games, while...
markerzone.com
THOMAS CHABOT ACCIDENTALLY SMACKS TEAMMATE IN THE FACE OUT OF FRUSTRATION
In Saturday's tilt against the Nashville Predators, Senators defenseman and alternate captain Thomas Chabot let his frustration get the best of him. Despite a 0-0 score, five minutes into the second period Chabot went to smash his stick against the glass but failed to gauge how close fellow defenseman Travis Hamonic was.
How Bruins Feel About Playing In College Arena Vs. Coyotes
It will not be the usual setting for an NHL game Friday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are playing in a temporary home for the next three years at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat bandbox that lacks the stature of NHL arenas — TD Garden has a capacity of 17,850 for Bruins home games in comparison.
markerzone.com
PIERRE ENGVALL GETS EJECTED FOR TWO-HAND SLASHING SEAN DURZI IN BACK OF HIS HEAD
Pierre Engvall received a game misconduct for intent to injure Kings defenseman Sean Durzi. The two were involved in a small back-and-forth when the Maple Leafs forward took it too far. I'm no rules expert, but I'm almost positive you can't do that. Feel free to check me on that.
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY WANTS RYAN REYNOLDS TO BE A PART OF OTTAWA SENATORS OWNERSHIP
Last month, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds expressed interest in being a part of the new Ottawa Senators ownership group. He mentioned while on 'The Tonight Show' that he was exploring the possibility and one day later appeared at the Canadian Tire Centre for Ottawa's game against the Vancouver Canucks, his hometown team.
markerzone.com
KEVIN BIEKSA SLAMS CHARA'S 2011 CUP FINAL COMMENTS, 'ONE OF THE DUMBEST THINGS WE'VE EVER HEARD'
The drama of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final may never die down. Tensions between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks reached an all-time high during their seven-game, winner-take-all series, and the guys on each team still won't let it go. Most recently, retired defenseman Zdeno Chara appeared on the Games with Names podcast, and made some incendiary claims, including that - allegedly - some Vancouver players were practicing their Stanley Cup celebrations after Game 2; the Canucks had won the first two games of the series.
Comments / 0