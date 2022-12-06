Former Montreal Canadiens bench boss Claude Julien is returning to HC Ambri Piotta for the second time during the 2022-23 season in a coaching advisory role. HC Ambri Piotta announced in a tweet that Julien will be returning to the organization on Friday and will remain with them until December 20th. It's safe to say that Julien is continuing to look for an opportunity to be a head coach again, whether that be in the NHL or abroad.

