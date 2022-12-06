Read full article on original website
CLAUDE JULIEN RETURNS TO COACHING ROLE IN SWITZERLAND
Former Montreal Canadiens bench boss Claude Julien is returning to HC Ambri Piotta for the second time during the 2022-23 season in a coaching advisory role. HC Ambri Piotta announced in a tweet that Julien will be returning to the organization on Friday and will remain with them until December 20th. It's safe to say that Julien is continuing to look for an opportunity to be a head coach again, whether that be in the NHL or abroad.
PLAYER SAFETY SUSPENDS PIERRE ENGVALL FOR THURSDAY'S SLASHING INCIDENT
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall has been suspended for one game, per the NHL's Department of Player Safety. The action comes in response to Thursday night's incident against the Los Angeles Kings. Engvall will miss Toronto's Saturday night matchup against the Calgary Flames, eligible to return on Tuesday when...
PIERRE ENGVALL SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY FOR SLASHING KINGS' SEAN DURZI
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall for his slash to the head of Kings defenseman Sean Durzi on Thursday night. Engvall received a match penalty for the play, and the hearing to which he was beckoned opens the possibility of a suspension.
DARRYL SUTTER ON SATURDAY NIGHT'S OFFICIATING, 'YOU COME INTO TORONTO, YOU KNOW WHAT GOES ON'
In Calgary's Saturday night OT defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flames found themselves shorthanded six times, while the Leafs buried three powerplay goals; including Mitch Marner's game-winner in the extra frame. After the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter was asked about his team taking six penalties. Uncharacteristically,...
JACK HUGHES SETS NHL RECORD IN FRIDAY'S DEFEAT TO THE ISLANDERS
In Friday's matchup against the New York Islanders, Jack Hughes set an all-time NHL record. Down three goals near the end of the third period, Hughes played the final 6:02, marking the longest shift in the league's 105-year history. Hughes scored a goal in that time too, pulling the Devils...
DARRYL SUTTER SAYS THAT THE MAPLE LEAFS ARE THE BEST TEAM IN THE NHL
It's an all-Canadian battle on Saturday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Calgary Flames. The two teams have gone in opposite directions since the start of the season in mid-October. Currently, the Calgary Flames sit fifth in the Pacific Division with a 13-11-3 record through 27 games, while...
NHL REPORTEDLY WANTS RYAN REYNOLDS TO BE A PART OF OTTAWA SENATORS OWNERSHIP
Last month, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds expressed interest in being a part of the new Ottawa Senators ownership group. He mentioned while on 'The Tonight Show' that he was exploring the possibility and one day later appeared at the Canadian Tire Centre for Ottawa's game against the Vancouver Canucks, his hometown team.
MILAN LUCIC SCRATCHED VERSUS MAPLE LEAFS, AHL SCORING LEADER REPLACES HIM IN LINEUP
The Calgary Flames made a sizable adjustment to their lineup for Saturday night's game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Veteran forward Milan Lucic is a healthy scratch, while AHL scoring leader Matthew Phillips will be making his season debut on the third line with Mikael Backlund and Adam Ruzicka. Lucic...
EDMONTON'S OPPONENT FOR 2023 HERITAGE CLASSIC HAS BEEN REVEALED
It's been known for a couple of weeks now that the National Hockey League will be returning to Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton next season to mark the 20th anniversary of the first-ever Heritage Classic. What was unclear was who the Edmonton Oilers would be playing against as it could have...
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, York, Gauthier & Atkinson
“We need to get out of here…Going on the road and this type of trip here, going out west, I think it’ll be good for our team. (We’re) playing some really good hockey teams. We’ve been here a while. It’s been enough. Five games at home, it’s enough. It’s time to get on the road,” he told the media in Philadelphia on Wednesday night after a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals.
NHL Notebook: Brind'Amour talks Canes, Jost on waiver-wire life
Takes, Thoughts, and Trends is theScore's biweekly hockey grab bag. Done work for the day, Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour hopped in his truck and drove to his preteen son's school on Thursday afternoon with two things on his mind: the quality time he'd be spending with Brooks on the trip home, and the minor hockey practice later that evening.
SHANE DOAN SPEAKS ON AFFORDABILITY ISSUE OF HOCKEY IN CANADA
Anyone who has ever had the privilege of playing hockey understands deeply the benefits of the game and its culture. Hockey is the perfect place for kids and adults alike to learn the value of teamwork, accountability, hard work, and most of all: fun. There is a reason that so...
NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY SUMMONS KRAKEN DEFENCEMAN JAMIE OLEKSIAK FOR A HEARING
The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday morning that Seattle Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak will have a hearing for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenceman Alexander Alexeyev. The incident that's being reviewed occurred half-way through the second period of Friday's game between...
AHLER SUSPENDED FOR SIXTH TIME SINCE 2021 FOLLOWING BOARDING CALL (VIDEO)
Boko Imama, who has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey playing career in the AHL, has been suspended again, his sixth suspension since 2021. Imama received a four-game ban from the AHL following a boarding call in a game over the weekend between his Tucson Roadrunners and the San Jose Barracuda. Imama was given a five minute major and booted from the game.
