2news.com
Cold Springs Family Center Hosting 7th Annual Holiday Bazaar and Tree Lighting
(December 8, 2022) Cold Springs Family Center is hosting their 7th annual Holiday Bazaar and Tree Lighting this Saturday, December 10. The Holiday Bazaar is from 2 to 6 p.m. and the tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. This is a free community event with vendors and holiday activities...
Peterbilt Truck Parts to Donate Toys and More to Nevada Kids Foundation
(December 6, 2022) Peterbilt Truck Parts and Equipment and Silver State International announced today that their service and sales department will join together for an annual holiday donation. Each employee in all four departments has received $100 to buy gifts, clothes, and more for the Nevada Kids Foundation and they...
2nd Annual Festival of Winter Lights to be held for One Day Only due to Weather
The outdoor holiday market-style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 9 only. It will be from 4 to 8 p.m. It was originally scheduled for both Friday and Saturday, but the Saturday portion has...
Nevada Nursing Licenses Could be Temporarily Expedited
We've reached out to the Nevada Hospital Association and State Board of Nursing for more clarification on the process. The governor's office hopes the immediate processing will allow for nurses to begin caring for patients as soon as possible.
Crash Temporarily Stalled Cars on I-580 South Through Washoe Valley
Cars were temporarily stopped on I-580 south through Washoe Valley after a crash involved a semi-truck and horse trailer. Nevada State Police says a few of the horses were injured in the Wednesday morning crash. NSP says an axel on the semi was damaged so everything inside the truck's trailer...
Nevada Housing Division Allocates $10M Down Payment Assistance to First-Time Homebuyers
Nevada’s local housing leaders are bringing affordable homeownership solutions to all corners of the state of Nevada through the Home Means Nevada Initiative. The initiative has allocated $10 million to Nevada Housing Division (NHD) and Nevada Rural Housing (NRH). These agencies are launching down payment assistance (DPA) programs that...
Northern Nevada Mourns Passing Of Mills B. Lane
Lane was a professional boxer at UNR in the early 60’s and served at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame referee and District Court Judge Mills B. Lane has died. He was 85.
Nevada to receive over $35 million after Opioid Litigation Settlements
Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Nevada entered two additional opioid litigation settlements, bringing in tens of millions of dollars to assist with abating the opioid crisis in the state. Nevada will receive $32.2 million from a multistate settlement with Walmart and $1.5 million from a settlement –...
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo Announces Working Committees
The list of committee chairs includes former US Ambassadors, attorneys, county commissioners and public safety officials. Members of the Lombardo Transition Team include key government, business, and community leaders from across Nevada.
