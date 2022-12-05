ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Peterbilt Truck Parts to Donate Toys and More to Nevada Kids Foundation

(December 6, 2022) Peterbilt Truck Parts and Equipment and Silver State International announced today that their service and sales department will join together for an annual holiday donation. Each employee in all four departments has received $100 to buy gifts, clothes, and more for the Nevada Kids Foundation and they...
Nevada Nursing Licenses Could be Temporarily Expedited

We've reached out to the Nevada Hospital Association and State Board of Nursing for more clarification on the process. The governor's office hopes the immediate processing will allow for nurses to begin caring for patients as soon as possible.
Nevada to receive over $35 million after Opioid Litigation Settlements

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Nevada entered two additional opioid litigation settlements, bringing in tens of millions of dollars to assist with abating the opioid crisis in the state. Nevada will receive $32.2 million from a multistate settlement with Walmart and $1.5 million from a settlement –...
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo Announces Working Committees

The list of committee chairs includes former US Ambassadors, attorneys, county commissioners and public safety officials. Members of the Lombardo Transition Team include key government, business, and community leaders from across Nevada.
