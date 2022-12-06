When Cory Lee’s Delta flight from Santiago, Chile, landed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 13, he was looking forward to deplaning after the long trip. The award-winning travel blogger, who is based in Georgia, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at age 2 and has used a wheelchair for most of his life. That hasn’t stopped him from traveling all over the world. When he does, he is always the last to deboard the plane as he waits for his chair to arrive at the jet bridge, Lee told Fox News Digital. “It weighs like 400 pounds, so it usually takes a while,” Lee said. When the flight crew approached...

