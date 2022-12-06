ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
travelnoire.com

New Sustainable Hotel Opening: Cayo Levantado Resort in Dominican Republic

A new sustainable hotel will open on the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic. With the growing demand for slower, more sustainable travel, this opening announcement has aligned the Caribbean as one of the go-to destinations for sustainable travel. Summer looks to be an exciting time for travelers heading island-side...
travelnoire.com

Baby And Her Family Are Kicked Off Cruise Due To A Technicality And TikTok Responds

A family got more than they bargained for while on a cruise over Thanksgiving. The father, Scott Raia (@scottraia) shared his family’s experience on TikTok. According to Wander Wisdom, “his baby got kicked off the cruise ship, leaving their family stranded in an unfamiliar country, and people are becoming seriously outraged about how this played out after hearing his story.”
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

A life ‘Lesson’ in friendship with LaTanya Richardson Jackson

B’way’s Sro Ethel Barrymore Theatre houses August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” with Samuel L. Jackson. Why only a limited run through January? Its director LaTanya Richardson Jackson: “Movie stars have to go where the bills get paid.” LaTanya, Jackson’s wife of 42 years: “I was raised in Georgia by grandparents. She was a cook, he sold hardware. Mom a nurse. My uncle ran the post office. Aunt, board of Ed. Stationed in Germany, my Marine father wrote poorly, so my name, Sonya, ended up LaTanya. “At 14 I was in pageants in Spelman College — where I met Sam. That’s when I could remember everything....
GEORGIA STATE
travelnoire.com

The Black Expat: Ideas To Celebrate Christmas Away From Home

For many, Christmas is a time for family and traditions, but how can travelers and expats celebrate Christmas away from home? Naturally, a huge part of expat life is adjustment and the holidays are no exception. For many expats who make the move, being away from home during the holidays is a huge challenge. One of the biggest anxieties in the expat community is making the holidays feel right.
travelnoire.com

3 Ways To Handle When Group Dynamics Go Left on a Trip

Traveling with friends can be a memorable experience, for good or bad. While we all want the trip to get out of the group chat phase, doing some prep work on the front end is vital. Sadly, a lot of relationships have ended due to traveling with their friends. When...

Comments / 0

Community Policy